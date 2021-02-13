



In what is being seen as another attempt to put pressure on Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa and central BJP leaders to meet the demands of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, a large-scale congress was held in Bengaluru on Saturday with a demand for its inclusion. all sects in the list of Other Central Returned Classes (OBC). This also comes as spectators and sect leaders in Panchamashali (Lingayat) are on a march to Bengaluru seeking inclusion in Category 2-A on the OBC State list. Viewers at the Bengaluru congress also expressed support for Panchamashali’s request. Viewers at the congress on Saturday urged the Prime Minister to include all sub-sects of Veerashaiva-Lingayatism in the OBC Central list. Dingaleshwar Swami Balehosur Mutt, who was among the participants in the congress, said they had submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Chairman of Veersashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation BS Paramashivaiah. The revival of this old demand and convention, sources say, is intended not only to put further pressure on Mr Yediyurappa but also the central leadership of the BJP to meet their demands. It aims to convey a message to the party that it is time to return something to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, who had stayed with the party, said a prominent leader. Meanwhile Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha, who is leading the 700km km padayatra in Bengaluru, announced in Tumakuru on Saturday that they would be holding a mega congress of the Panchamasali community at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on 21 February. Addressing the oppressors in Tumakuru, the viewer said that they had not yet received confirmation on the official letter requesting a study for the inclusion of the Panchamasali community under OBC category 2A in the Returned Classes Commission. Interestingly, the issue of announcing the market cause to former Union Minister and Panchamasali Basanagouda leader Patil Yatnal is being seen by one section as an attempt to topple the Panchamasali movement. Meanwhile, the son of Prime Minister BY Vijayendra clarified that he was not cheating any community on the booking issue. In Mysuru, he denied allegations made against him by former MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar that he was putting pressure on the mutants’ heads to issue statements that Panchamasali Lingayats do not need reservations. All communities enjoyed the right to request a reservation and the Prime Minister was able to face the challenges arising from the same, he said.

