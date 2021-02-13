



WINTER WATCH PRESS Sunday 7 PM – Wednesday 1 PM WINTER WATCH PRESS Sunday 7 PM – Wednesday 1 PM An upstream wave crossing the Great Lakes brought snow showers that will soften this evening as drier air filters enter Ohio from the west. A southern system is responsible for an ice storm from the eastern West Virginia panhandle to the Mid Atlantic coast. Temperatures tonight will plunge into the 10s, with wind chimes with a figure from dawn as a polar vortex lobe over the Midwest slides slightly further south and east. The skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday, with some afternoon sunshine across the northern half of the state, before the clouds thicken in the evening. A strong disturbance of the plane current sinking southeast from the Pacific to southern Texas will increase Sunday’s low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico. Snow and ice in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, will spread southeast to central and east Texas, with up to 4-8 inches of snow, along the entire length of the system. Temperatures could plunge to close to 0 in Dallas early Tuesday and 10 in Houston. The low will strengthen on Monday by moving along the west side of the Appalachians, bringing a snow wave for Monday morning travel (1-2 inches) and a second round later in the day continuing early Tuesday. Total snow accumulations are likely to fall in the 4- to 8-inch range over Ohio. Cold air amplification will follow after the storm. Yet another storm could bring snow and a thunderstorm on Thursday, with temperatures gradually moderating. prediction Tonight: Cloudy, brisk early, windy. Lower 15

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, fast, a bit cooler. High 25

Monday: Snowy day (4-7). High 22 (17)

Tuesday: Snow starts early, windy, cold. High 17 (12)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 25 (4)

Thursday: Snow / rain mix. High 36 (21)

Friday: You killed them, mostly cloudy. High 30 (23) Saturday: Partly sunny. High 29 (11)

