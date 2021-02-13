International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday
The last:
Novel coronavirus variants have now been reported in all 10 provinces in Canada.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s top public health official, said in a statement Saturday that nine provinces had reported coronavirus variants since Friday.
Hours later, Prince Edward Island confirmed the first case of a variant.
Health officials have said the variants are more contagious and are on the rise across Canada.
“While it is normal for variants to appear as viruses evolve continuously, some variants are considered ‘disturbing variants’ because they spread more easily, some may cause more serious illness or current vaccines may be less effective against them,” Tam said in a statement. .
“This is why we need to maintain stricter vigilance in our public health measures and individual practices. This will help prevent these variants from accelerating the epidemic and making it much harder to control. “
In Newfoundland and Labrador, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald told the report the recent mass outbreak in cases caused by a coronavirus variant forced the province to move back to the alarm level 5 of its pandemic response plan with sweeping restrictions, closures and blockages. The new measures have also delayed Newfoundland and Labrador provincial elections.
The first reported case of a new variant in Canada was identified by Ontario health officials in late December 2020. No variant has been reported in the territories so far.
What is happening in Canada
As of 5:45 p.m. ET As of Saturday, Canada had reported 823,358 COVID-19 cases, with 36,656 cases considered active. A CBC News death toll was 21,228.
British Columbia Health officials urge residents to stay within their local areas and stay close to their families for the Lunar New Year and during the long Family Day weekend.
Alberta recorded 305 new cases of COVID-19 and another 15 deaths on Saturday.
Saskatchewan without 244 new cases and four other deaths.
Manitoba announced 100 new cases and an additional death.
In northern Manitoba, restrictions were released for the first time since November. The southern regions of the province saw some restrictions the month of the rise, but an increase in COVID-19 cases in the northern region meant the restrictions remained in place until this week.
LOOK | Man restaurants welcome customers inside for the first time in months:
Ontarioreported 1,300 new cases and 19 additional deaths.
Quebecrecorded 1,049 new cases and 33 other deaths.
Meanwhile, health authorities in the north of the province are launching an ambitious campaign to vaccinate the majority of the population in the region against COVID-19. They want to vaccinate at least three-quarters of Nunavik’s 14,000 residents within three weeks.
New Brunswickannounced 16 new cases. The Manoir Belle Vue care home in Edmundston, which is dealing with an explosion, said 12 other residents have come out positive.
Prince Edward Island Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrisonsaid province is not changing any public health guidelines at this time, despite the first case announcement of a variant of the cornea virus.
Newfoundland and Labrador reported 26 new cases, up from 50 on Friday.
WATCH | NL cancels personal voting in provincial elections:
New Scotlandadded two infections, with active cases now at 10.
IN Nunavut, five new cases were identified in the severely hit community of Arviat.
What is happening around the world
As of Saturday, more than 108 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, with more than 60.5 million of those cases listed as recovered or resolved in a database maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll was more than 2.3 million.
IN Europe, new variants of the coronavirus are spreading rapidly in many regions of France, prompting stricter mask rules and a police crackdown along the English Channel coast.
IN Asia, Iran has received a second batch of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines from Moscow, enough to inoculate 100,000 people, state television reported. Reports have said that Iran, a country of 83 million people, has purchased a total of two million doses of the vaccine.
IN Americas, Brazilian state governors are pursuing their plans to supply vaccines, with some expressing concern that the government of President Jair Bolsonaro will not deliver the required number of shots.
IN Africa, South Africa has provided millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines to combat the highly infectious variant that is dominant in the country.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]