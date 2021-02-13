Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

Novel coronavirus variants have now been reported in all 10 provinces in Canada.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s top public health official, said in a statement Saturday that nine provinces had reported coronavirus variants since Friday.

Hours later, Prince Edward Island confirmed the first case of a variant.

Health officials have said the variants are more contagious and are on the rise across Canada.

“While it is normal for variants to appear as viruses evolve continuously, some variants are considered ‘disturbing variants’ because they spread more easily, some may cause more serious illness or current vaccines may be less effective against them,” Tam said in a statement. .

“This is why we need to maintain stricter vigilance in our public health measures and individual practices. This will help prevent these variants from accelerating the epidemic and making it much harder to control. “

In Newfoundland and Labrador, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald told the report the recent mass outbreak in cases caused by a coronavirus variant forced the province to move back to the alarm level 5 of its pandemic response plan with sweeping restrictions, closures and blockages. The new measures have also delayed Newfoundland and Labrador provincial elections.

The first reported case of a new variant in Canada was identified by Ontario health officials in late December 2020. No variant has been reported in the territories so far.

What is happening in Canada

As of 5:45 p.m. ET As of Saturday, Canada had reported 823,358 COVID-19 cases, with 36,656 cases considered active. A CBC News death toll was 21,228.

British Columbia Health officials urge residents to stay within their local areas and stay close to their families for the Lunar New Year and during the long Family Day weekend.

A person wears a face mask in Vancouver on Saturday. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)

Alberta recorded 305 new cases of COVID-19 and another 15 deaths on Saturday.

Saskatchewan without 244 new cases and four other deaths.

Manitoba announced 100 new cases and an additional death.

In northern Manitoba, restrictions were released for the first time since November. The southern regions of the province saw some restrictions the month of the rise, but an increase in COVID-19 cases in the northern region meant the restrictions remained in place until this week.

LOOK | Man restaurants welcome customers inside for the first time in months:

Many Manitobans are welcome to be able to eat inside a restaurant again as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in the province. 2:40

Ontarioreported 1,300 new cases and 19 additional deaths.

Quebecrecorded 1,049 new cases and 33 other deaths.

Meanwhile, health authorities in the north of the province are launching an ambitious campaign to vaccinate the majority of the population in the region against COVID-19. They want to vaccinate at least three-quarters of Nunavik’s 14,000 residents within three weeks.

Public health workers prepare to administer doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Kuujjuaq, Nunavik. (Submitted by Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services)

New Brunswickannounced 16 new cases. The Manoir Belle Vue care home in Edmundston, which is dealing with an explosion, said 12 other residents have come out positive.

Prince Edward Island Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrisonsaid province is not changing any public health guidelines at this time, despite the first case announcement of a variant of the cornea virus.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 26 new cases, up from 50 on Friday.

WATCH | NL cancels personal voting in provincial elections:

Personal voting in Newfoundland and the Labrador election has been canceled as COVID-19 cases rise in the province. All voting will be done by mail. 4:33

New Scotlandadded two infections, with active cases now at 10.

IN Nunavut, five new cases were identified in the severely hit community of Arviat.

What is happening around the world

As of Saturday, more than 108 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, with more than 60.5 million of those cases listed as recovered or resolved in a database maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll was more than 2.3 million.

IN Europe, new variants of the coronavirus are spreading rapidly in many regions of France, prompting stricter mask rules and a police crackdown along the English Channel coast.

A passenger arriving at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport near Paris was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday. (Bertrand Guay / AFP via Getty Images)

IN Asia, Iran has received a second batch of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines from Moscow, enough to inoculate 100,000 people, state television reported. Reports have said that Iran, a country of 83 million people, has purchased a total of two million doses of the vaccine.

IN Americas, Brazilian state governors are pursuing their plans to supply vaccines, with some expressing concern that the government of President Jair Bolsonaro will not deliver the required number of shots.

IN Africa, South Africa has provided millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines to combat the highly infectious variant that is dominant in the country.