The Choice of Lebanon and Iraq: Sovereignty, or Paramilitary Anarchy

This is how the destruction of nations occurs: Iraq and Lebanon are inevitably following the path lit by Yemen and Syria. The basic preconditions for citizenship are disintegrating, while those in positions of influence are either unable or unwilling to act. The catastrophic situation facing these nations makes matters quite simple: Either there are sovereign democracies, or there is paramilitary anarchy.

The assassination of intellectual and activist Lokman Slim is a tragic reminder at times of what this paramilitary anarchy looks like. Lebanese and Iraqis know very well what it means to wake up every morning with bullet-riddled bodies along the streets. Weapons do not serve the country. They did not serve me, they cost me my son, Lokmans’s mother declared at his funeral.

Saad Hariri also understands what this means, having seen his father killed exactly 16 years ago by a large bomb planted by Hezbollah and Syrian operatives. Four months after his appointment as caretaker prime minister, Hariri said last week that no progress had been made towards forming a government. He knows that an effective, technocratic government is Lebanon’s only path to salvation, but much time has already been wasted pursuing futile talks with parties that do not intend to form a government unless they are only on their own terms.

The marriage of guns between the parties blocking this agreement Hassan Nasrallah, Michel Aoun and Gebran Bassil is rooted in both need and poisonous mutual hatred. US sanctions against Bassil have drawn him more strongly into Nasrallahs’ embrace, even as Aoun and Bassil saw their Christian Free Patriotic Movement base evaporating in disgust to associate with an Iranian representative pulling their nation towards collapse and conflict. The widely hated Bassil is a cynical opportunist who would sell his soul to the devil (if he had not already done so) to win the presidency. Hezbollah knows they can not trust him, but they need him to keep their drownings in the state. These leaders possess collective guilt for pushing Lebanon into the abyss.

In another indication of how Tehran is pulling Lebanon into its orbit, a deal for Lebanon to get 500,000 tonnes of fuel from Iraq has been described by experts as a clumsy trick for Iran to smuggle oil in violation of sanctions. The interim Energy Minister for Lebanon, Raymond Ghajar, gave the game when he said: Heavy fuel Iraq does not meet the specific needs of the Lebanese, but an Iraqi company can arrange an exchange. It takes a little imagination to think about which neighboring country Iraq will exchange oil with. Hezbollah control of Lebanese ports paves the way for the export of larger volumes of Iranian oil.

Hezbollah and Iran style themselves as defenders of Lebanon and Iraq, when in fact they are the guarantor of the imminent destruction of these nations. Baria Alamuddin

Also in Iraq, dozens of activists and journalists have been killed by Iranian-backed militias. More evidence emerged that Hisham Hashimi, the Iraqi prime minister’s counter-terrorism adviser, was assassinated by Kataib Hezbollah as part of his investigation into these representative militias. They have surrounded Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimis’ efforts to curb them, demonstrating that in most parts of the country they are the de facto authorities. This is especially true in the provinces along Iraq’s eastern and western borders, where they oversee the lucrative trade of licensed and illegal goods imported from Iran.

Iran has built massive fortifications along the Iraq-Syria border region, which are often the target of hundreds of Israeli airstrikes in Syria. These fortifications act as a forward base for border control and the exercise of control over eastern Syria, particularly to transport missiles and ammunition to threaten the wider region. Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have been massacred to secure the hegemony of Iran’s representatives. There is no longer an entity known as Syria, merely a collection of failed states dominated by loyal representatives of Iran, Turkey and other rulers.

Another Iranian-sponsored militia, the Houthis, launched attacks last week against the Saudi civilian airport in Abha, setting fire to a passenger plane. The attack was intended to cause fatality. Houthi attacks against GCC civilian targets are becoming increasingly sophisticated, using drones and missiles supplied from Iran, along with mines and ships loaded with explosives.

Although Hezbollah and Iraqi paramilitaries are seeking to dominate their respective state infrastructures; the day when they will achieve this goal would be the end of these nations as we know them. In Lebanon, Israel would never allow the consolidation of a state monopolized by Hezbollah along its northern borders.

Military Israelis often speak of the current situation as a war between wars; Israeli attacks on Iranian-listed bases, sabotage attacks and killings inside Iran itself, and overflights and border clashes are all Israeli attempts to push for war across the region, which its generals believe is inevitable. The mass disintegration of Lebanon and Iraq, or paramilitary invasions, would only bring it closer.

Although opposition to Iran has fermented with anger within Shiite Arab communities, desperate citizens are often simply grateful to Hezbollah and its allies for providing protection and well-being. They love Hezbollah and believe that Hezbollah loves them again. But Tehran is not the protector of Shia Islam, nor of Lebanon, Iraq and Palestine.

How many times has the Islamic Resistance sat back and seen the citizens of Gaza being bombed to the surface? Far from resisting Israel, Hezbollah seems terrified of responding to any of Israel’s airstrikes and actions. But what is the purpose of this Islamic Resistance?

For Tehran, these Arab nations under its control are a bargaining chip and a military defense. The ayatollahs would sell these states or allow them to be destroyed in a heartbeat if this advanced their interests.

Baria Alamuddin is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster in the Middle East and the UK. She is the editor of the Media Services Syndicate and has interviewed numerous heads of state.

Responsibility: The views expressed by the writers in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News.