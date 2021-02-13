Metro Manila mayors are still wary of reopening cinemas, arcades

MANILA, Philippines Mayors in the National Capital Region (NCR) are challenging the decision of the COVID-19 Response Force to allow the reopening of several indoor leisure institutions, including cinemas and arcades, according to Manila Manila Council Chairman (MMC) Edvin Olivarez.

Olivarez, who is also mayor of Paraaque City, said Saturday that mayors had reservations about some provisions of the latest resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Infectious Diseases Management (IATF), the interim body of government in charge of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said these provisions did not go through proper consultation with local NCRs executives.

Cinemas are enclosed spaces and you spend more than an hour in an enclosed, air-conditioned area, Olivarez said in a radio interview to explain why they opposed easing these special restrictions under general community quarantine ( GCQ).

We will express our reservations and probably appeal for the reopening of cinemas at the IATF, Olivarez said.

Health experts say that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes severe respiratory illness, is more easily transmitted indoors, especially in poorly ventilated areas.

“We are afraid of opening institutions indoors, especially those that are fully conditioned, based on our consultations with health experts and our epidemiology units,” Olivarez said. But the reopening of open spaces, such as parks, we have no objection to them.

Olivarez said he was in talks with Benhur Abalos, chairman of the Manila Metropolitan Authority (MMDA), and that the MMC would broadcast its objections to the IATF.

The MMC, the MMDA policy-making body, is made up of 17 mayors in Metro Manila, as well as representatives from national government agencies.

Resolution no. 99 of the IATFs issued on 11 February allowed the reopening of cinemas in GCQ areas, including Metro Manila, starting on 15 February, subject to guidance from the Department of Health and local government units (LGUs).

IATF resolutions are still subject to President Duterte’s approval.

Olivarez, however, said the resolution would not enter into force on Monday, as local governments have not yet drafted their rules of implementation through ordinances in consultation with the IATF.

Driving schools are also allowed to reopen; video arcades and interactive games; libraries, archives, museums and cultural centers; meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE); accredited institutions of the Department of Tourism (DOT); and tourist attractions such as parks, theme parks, natural sites and historical monuments.

The IATF also allowed more people to participate in religious activities, increasing the maximum seating or location capacity from 30 percent to 50 percent. Olivarez said the mayors welcomed the easing of rules on religious activities.

He said he was personally okay with people meeting at DOT-accredited institutions, including MICE, as long as these accommodate only 30 percent of their capacity.

The mayors also opposed the reopening of the arcades, Olivarez said, noting that children were not even allowed to leave their homes under the GCQ.

LGUs in the NCR currently only allow people aged 18 to 65 to go outside their homes.

According to Olivarez, they may recommend reducing the age requirement for individuals who may be authorized to leave their residences from 18 to 15.

He would also recommend holding the GCQ until the end of March. Vaccines will close soon. I am appealing for us to wait for the public to be vaccinated first before further relaxing the quarantine status in the NCR, he said.

The MMC will meet either this Sunday or early next week to discuss their recommendation to the IATF on the proposed Metro Manila quarantine status starting March 1st.

Reacting to recent IATF regulations, Rep. Salvador Belaro Jr. of the 1-Ang Edukasyon party list said the government should reopen colleges and universities in low-risk coronavirus transmission locations instead of encouraging children to visit shopping malls to reopen the economy.

Daily life in many of the provincial towns and cities revolves around campuses. If the goal is to reopen the economy, let college students go back to school first, Belaro said in a statement Saturday.

Belaro said college students were adults who were allowed to leave their residences, but high school and high school students and high school students are minors who do not have to wander yet.

If allowed to reopen, colleges and universities must strictly adhere to minimum health standards to prevent infections, including proper wear of face masks and shields.

He noted that shopping malls were independent economic ecosystems enclosed in recycled air buildings. In contrast, shops and stores around universities and colleges are mostly open-air, he said.

He said restaurants, barber shops, photocopying stalls, sari-sari shops and internet shops are the center of ordinary people and thousands of college students who will benefit from the reopening of these schools in low-risk areas.

These ordinary people are from low-income and poor who are most affected by pandemic and community quarantines. They need colleges and universities to reopen, Belaro said.

Before reopening, however, authorities must first inspect the school dormitories, Belaro said. Ordinary crowded rooms are dangerous, he said, suggesting that dormitories should operate at a maximum capacity of just 50 per cent. WITH REPORT BY JULIE M. AURELIO

