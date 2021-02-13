International
Metro Manila mayors are still wary of reopening cinemas, arcades
MANILA, Philippines Mayors in the National Capital Region (NCR) are challenging the decision of the COVID-19 Response Force to allow the reopening of several indoor leisure institutions, including cinemas and arcades, according to Manila Manila Council Chairman (MMC) Edvin Olivarez.
Olivarez, who is also mayor of Paraaque City, said Saturday that mayors had reservations about some provisions of the latest resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Infectious Diseases Management (IATF), the interim body of government in charge of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said these provisions did not go through proper consultation with local NCRs executives.
Cinemas are enclosed spaces and you spend more than an hour in an enclosed, air-conditioned area, Olivarez said in a radio interview to explain why they opposed easing these special restrictions under general community quarantine ( GCQ).
We will express our reservations and probably appeal for the reopening of cinemas at the IATF, Olivarez said.
Health experts say that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes severe respiratory illness, is more easily transmitted indoors, especially in poorly ventilated areas.
meaning
“We are afraid of opening institutions indoors, especially those that are fully conditioned, based on our consultations with health experts and our epidemiology units,” Olivarez said. But the reopening of open spaces, such as parks, we have no objection to them.
Olivarez said he was in talks with Benhur Abalos, chairman of the Manila Metropolitan Authority (MMDA), and that the MMC would broadcast its objections to the IATF.
The MMC, the MMDA policy-making body, is made up of 17 mayors in Metro Manila, as well as representatives from national government agencies.
Resolution no. 99 of the IATFs issued on 11 February allowed the reopening of cinemas in GCQ areas, including Metro Manila, starting on 15 February, subject to guidance from the Department of Health and local government units (LGUs).
IATF resolutions are still subject to President Duterte’s approval.
Olivarez, however, said the resolution would not enter into force on Monday, as local governments have not yet drafted their rules of implementation through ordinances in consultation with the IATF.
Capacity building
Driving schools are also allowed to reopen; video arcades and interactive games; libraries, archives, museums and cultural centers; meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE); accredited institutions of the Department of Tourism (DOT); and tourist attractions such as parks, theme parks, natural sites and historical monuments.
The IATF also allowed more people to participate in religious activities, increasing the maximum seating or location capacity from 30 percent to 50 percent. Olivarez said the mayors welcomed the easing of rules on religious activities.
He said he was personally okay with people meeting at DOT-accredited institutions, including MICE, as long as these accommodate only 30 percent of their capacity.
The mayors also opposed the reopening of the arcades, Olivarez said, noting that children were not even allowed to leave their homes under the GCQ.
LGUs in the NCR currently only allow people aged 18 to 65 to go outside their homes.
According to Olivarez, they may recommend reducing the age requirement for individuals who may be authorized to leave their residences from 18 to 15.
He would also recommend holding the GCQ until the end of March. Vaccines will close soon. I am appealing for us to wait for the public to be vaccinated first before further relaxing the quarantine status in the NCR, he said.
The MMC will meet either this Sunday or early next week to discuss their recommendation to the IATF on the proposed Metro Manila quarantine status starting March 1st.
Reacting to recent IATF regulations, Rep. Salvador Belaro Jr. of the 1-Ang Edukasyon party list said the government should reopen colleges and universities in low-risk coronavirus transmission locations instead of encouraging children to visit shopping malls to reopen the economy.
Daily life in many of the provincial towns and cities revolves around campuses. If the goal is to reopen the economy, let college students go back to school first, Belaro said in a statement Saturday.
Belaro said college students were adults who were allowed to leave their residences, but high school and high school students and high school students are minors who do not have to wander yet.
If allowed to reopen, colleges and universities must strictly adhere to minimum health standards to prevent infections, including proper wear of face masks and shields.
He noted that shopping malls were independent economic ecosystems enclosed in recycled air buildings. In contrast, shops and stores around universities and colleges are mostly open-air, he said.
He said restaurants, barber shops, photocopying stalls, sari-sari shops and internet shops are the center of ordinary people and thousands of college students who will benefit from the reopening of these schools in low-risk areas.
These ordinary people are from low-income and poor who are most affected by pandemic and community quarantines. They need colleges and universities to reopen, Belaro said.
Before reopening, however, authorities must first inspect the school dormitories, Belaro said. Ordinary crowded rooms are dangerous, he said, suggesting that dormitories should operate at a maximum capacity of just 50 per cent. WITH REPORT BY JULIE M. AURELIO
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to deposit into your current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .
Read Next
Subscribe to ASK MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 other headlines, share up to 5 devices, listen to news, download as early as 4 a.m., and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]