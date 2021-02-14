Needed: An early glacier warning system

There is very little that can be done to prevent the kind of rapid floods that hit Uttarakhand last Sunday. Whether caused by lake eruptions, excessive rainfall or caused by a landslide and avalanche, like what seems to have happened this time, incidents like these are the result of natural processes that can hardly be stopped.

But their frequency and the destruction they cause can be minimized. A relatively low-hanging fruit, but a very effective one, is to put in place early warning systems that alert downstream populations to an impending catastrophe. This should be accompanied by plans for the rapid evacuation of local communities to safer areas.

Technology is available. There are several parameters in glaciers and lakes that can be monitored, and based on this, a warning system can be developed. Some countries in the world have these. Nepal installed these at least a decade ago. There is no reason why we cannot have a warning system. This will save many human lives, says Syed Iqbal Hasnain, a glaciologist who now serves as the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard University in New Delhi.

India has already seen the benefits of an effective early warning system for other natural disasters, most notably for cyclones. Every year, potentially thousands of lives are being saved due to accurate forecast of the cyclone, availability of shelters and timely evacuation of people from dangerous areas. Climate change has increased both the frequency and severity of cyclones in recent years, but the loss of human life has been significantly reduced.

India also has an early warning system that works for tsunamis, which provides barely half an hour of lead time. Although there has been no opportunity, thankfully, to prove this in a real life situation, drills and simulations and simulations have shown that it would be possible to displace vulnerable populations even in this small period of time.

In recent years, early warning systems have been developed for heat waves and floods as well, and these have also helped save human lives.

Experts say a flood warning system in states like Uttarakhand is much less complicated and in most cases, an impending catastrophe could be detected hours, even days in advance.

A lake eruption, for example, does not happen suddenly. There are abundant indications that can be monitored. Changes in water level, discharge into rivers, excessive rainfall in catchment areas, are all things that can be measured. Regular monitoring can sometimes tell us weeks in advance about the danger, and in many cases, it may even be possible to avoid tragedy. For example, a lake eruption can be prevented in some cases by building a drain that releases water at regulated levels, says Anil V Kulkarni, a prominent glacier and visiting scientist at the Divecha Center for Climate Change at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay up to date with the latest

Kulkarni and many others Sunday Express spoke to suggest that one of the reasons why an early warning system has not yet been installed in the Himalayas may be the fact that glacier responsibilities have been spread across several government departments and that there was no hub agency for coordinate their efforts.

The study and monitoring of glaciers is done by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), which is under the Ministry of Mines; research is coordinated by the Department of Science and Technology; Studies and impacts of climate change are the domain of the Ministry of Environment; while precipitation and precipitation are monitored by the Meteorological Department of India, which operates under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The Central Water Commission works on aspects of hydrology; Avalanches are monitored by an agency that is part of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO); while remote measurement is being done by the National Agency for Remote Sensing (NRSA), which is part of ISRO. In addition, state electricity boards and irrigation departments are also stakeholders in glaciers.

All of them are doing a legitimate and important job. They are there because the glaciers overlap with their mandate. But it is not the main job of any of these. There should be an agency that coordinates all activities and focuses only on glaciers, Kulkarni says.

A few years ago, the proposal to establish such an agency was almost approved. It was proposed to establish a National Center for Glaciology, all the details of which had been elaborated. A site to locate the center, at the Castle Hill Estate in Mussoorie owned by the Survey of India, had also been identified. In the final stages, however, the Ministry of Finance argued that it would be wise to update and strengthen the facilities at the Dehradun-based Himalayan Institute of Geology rather than set up a new agency.

A senior government official, who did not want to be named, said the early warning system could still be put in place if the state or the Center brings them all together. Somehow, it has not been a priority issue, despite two major disasters now in eight years. It has been a bit easier with other warning systems because not many agencies were involved, he says.

Kulkarni suggests that even private companies that have set up hydropower projects in the state may be required to install early warning systems. They have invested hundreds of crops in their projects. An early warning system would cost no more than a few rupee loops. But it would not only help them save their wealth, but also the lives of the communities where they are located, Kulkarni says.