Lebanon begins urgent spread of vaccines

CAIRO: Egypt, Cyprus and Greece have demanded respect for the sovereignty and sovereign rights of states in their maritime areas in the eastern Mediterranean.

The request came in a joint statement by the three foreign ministers during their meeting in Athens, where they discussed co-operation to deepen their political and economic commitment, regional challenges and spread a clear message that the region had the potential to be peaceful. and stable.

They said that this system of cooperation was in the interest of promoting regional prosperity, which laid the foundation for a positive agenda, and they expressed their commitment to intensifying coordination and opportunities for cooperation.

They welcomed preparations for the establishment of a Tripartite Secretariat, based in Nicosia, Cyprus, starting later this year, and for the founding charter of the EastMed Gas Forum, which takes effect on March 1st.

The Charter defines the forum as a regional organization based in Cairo. The forum is open to all countries that share the same values ​​and goals and are willing to cooperate for regional security and prosperity.

The joint statement reaffirmed the three countries’ commitment to international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the UN Charter, as well as the principles set out as the basis for peace and security, neighborly relations and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

They stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of each state over its maritime zones in accordance with international law, while condemning any activity that violated international law.

The joint statement said that resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of a two-state solution was a necessary requirement for comprehensive peace and stability in the region, in addition to the importance of ensuring the establishment of an independent and viable Palestinian state along the lines of the June 4, 1967 agreement, which has Palestinians living side by side with Israel.

He also said it was important to preserve the composition, character and status of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem, and the renewed implementation of UN Security Council resolutions providing for a complete and immediate cessation of hostilities. all settlement activities, including those in East Jerusalem.

The ministers welcomed the agreement by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to elect a unified transitional executive authority for Libya, considering it a major achievement in the political process and an important step towards ensuring fair and inclusive elections this December. .

They said there was a need for effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement, respect for the UN arms embargo and the full withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from the country.

The ministers stressed the importance of full implementation of the results of the Joint Military Committee (5 + 5), especially the departure of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libyan territory.

They affirmed their strong support for a fully Libyan political solution to the crisis, considering any foreign interference as unacceptable, and said all agreements concluded in violation of international law were invalid.

They called on the new Libyan government to consider the memoranda of understanding signed by Turkey and Fayez Al-Sarraj in November 2019 as invalid.

The joint statement reaffirmed the three countries’ commitment to Syria’s unity, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and their support for a permanent political solution to the Syrian crisis in full compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

They reaffirmed the urgent necessity for the withdrawal of all foreign and mercenary forces from the country.