



British Colombians living in the South Coast woke up Saturday morning with a healthy snow blanket, and meteorologists say there will be even more to come. By mid-day, parts of Metro Vancouver had already seen 10 cm of snow, while Victoria saw 13 cm. Nanaimo saw more than 24 cm, while 29 cm fell over Malahat. Updated forecast Environment Canada issued new weather alerts Saturday afternoon, warning of a second storm starting Sunday and lasting through Monday. Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island were predicted to receive snow on Sunday morning by shifting into rain on Sunday afternoon or evening. Snow can turn into icy rain Sunday evening in the western Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford. The story goes down the ad For the Chilliwack area, light snow on Sunday morning is forecast to intensify on Sunday evening and Monday morning, before shifting to rain by Tuesday. Accumulation of snow up to 20 cm is possible. The Eastern Fraser Valley and Hope are forecast to see storm formation around midnight Sunday, continuing through Tuesday with snowfall between 15 and 25 cm. Read more: Winter storm warnings for the South Coast of BC. Heads up Victoria! Snowy Saturday TransLink reported numerous bus delays and stops due to bad weather. Canada Line service was temporarily suspended between Bridgeport and Vancouver International Airport. Travelers are advised to check out TransLink Food on Twitter for real-time updates. The story goes down the ad The agency said some of its online services, such as its transit alert site, were unavailable as it continued to recover from a ransomware attack in November.









The city of Vancouver said the plows were located on priority roads, with a focus on bus routes, bridges and arteries.

Trump is acquitted by the US Senate in the 2nd indictment trial The story goes down the ad Police across the region are reminding anyone on the road that they should have snow tires and slow down and be careful while driving. The city of Vancouver also opened additional shelters for heating next Tuesday due to lower temperatures. PLEASE DISTRIBUTION: Additional accommodation and heating centers will be open tonight until next Tuesday (February 12-16) due to an extreme weather alarm. @BC_Housing Physical distancing will be encouraged to reduce the risk of transmission # COVID-19. Details pic.twitter.com/x9qssCQwQH – City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) 13 February 2021 Residents remember that they are requates to clearing sidewalks outside their homes from 10 a.m. after a snowfall. In Victoria, BC Transit initially suspended all bus services after heavy snow arrived in the region, but has since resumed bus transportation on limited itineraries. Police in Victoria and Saanich also urged residents to stay away from the streets unless absolutely necessary. The story goes down the ad #YYJ #RiderAlert -Update: Due to severe road conditions, the following will remain the only itineraries served today, with the service stopped since midnight: 4, 6, 14, 15, 50, 61, 70 and 72. For updates, visit https://t.co/WCW9D4wWKX Thank you for your patience – Transit BC | Mandatory Masks (@BCTransit) 13 February 2021 BCAA Fleet Operations Manager Al Lam said anyone driving the vehicle should ensure they have the necessary skills and equipment for the conditions. “The first question is, ‘is this trip necessary?’ “” Tha ai. “We are still adhering to provincial health orders, so is this one of those trips that is essential to us. And if it is, do we have everything prepared for ourselves in our vehicle and ourselves mentally. “ Drivers should have a bag in their vehicle including warm clothes, a blanket, gloves, food, a flashlight and batteries, a COVID-19 bag, flares, roadside cones, a shovel and liquid for washing the class winter, he said. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







