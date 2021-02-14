A new golden age in relations between the UK and India is unfolding

In time, this partnership can and should lead to a Free Trade Agreement between our nations. But there are many steps we can and should take before improving the potential that exists.

The last five years have been some of the most disturbing in the living memory of the UK. The uncertainty caused by the vote to leave the European Union has been heightened by the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic. But just as Covid-19 is forcing the UK and other countries to think about how it might act differently in the future, Brexit gives it the opportunity to act differently. For many, including the author, the Brexit vote was a vote to raise our eyes across Europe to the potential and opportunities that the rest of the world presents: there may be some better examples of this potential and those opportunities than India.

Earlier this week, the London-based think tank, of which I am a Scholar, the Center for Policy Studies, brought together some of the most expert voices in the UK to discuss Britain-India relations. Taking place at the same time as the British Secretary of Commerce, Liz Truss, was in India laying the groundwork for a UK Free Trade Agreement, we were privileged to have her Minister of Commerce, Ranil Jayawardena, address us and just as blessed to have the three members of the House of Lords offer their views. Lord Karan Bilimoria and Lord Rami Ranger spoke together with Baroness Sandip Verma, each offering personal reflections and unique insights on these most critical issues.

The discussion was, in a word, uplifting. There was a strong agreement that the strong foundations and common democratic values ​​that underpin the UK-India partnership provide a fantastic platform on which to build. The discussion was an exciting exploration of the mutual economic, cultural, educational and geopolitical opportunities that exist to further advance UK-India relations.

Trade Minister Jayawardena began by informing hundreds of people who heard that Britain is the largest European market for Indian exports and referred to the considerable investments that the UK and India make in each of their economies. It’s hard not to look at all economies through the lens of the Covid-19 pandemic right now, but as the British and Indian economies suffered in 2020, trade between our nations grew well and both countries are expected to recover this year.

Our readiness to go back is, to a small extent, the cooperation of the UK and India and the joint efforts to overcome the virus. Just this week, Liz Truss announced further investments by Indian pharmaceutical giant Wockhardt at their facility in Wales, boosting the production capacity of British vaccines. On the other hand, the UK, the single largest donor to the COVAX World Health Organization initiative, is helping to promote equal access to the Covid-19 vaccine worldwide and India will initially receive 97 million doses of vaccine through scheme.

This kind of collaboration is exactly what we need to see more of in the future and is the embodiment and platform for greater partnership. The panelists noted that Brexit presents great potential for the UK to expand ties with India, be it on visas and immigration policy, education, innovation, R&D, common security or trade and investment challenges. With the Commonwealth Games 2022 coming and at a time when England are playing cricket in India (and winning! Although we all saw it and rejoiced, for what happened after the Australians won their first Test against India!) Links common through sport also seem particularly timely and important.

University research, student exchange and academic collaboration are all areas in which the UK-India partnership is already thriving, but in which even closer post-Brexit ties can be established. Both countries are tech innovators and digitally want the opportunity to work together on technology solutions that will help us overcome our sharpest challenges is a tempting challenge. But the partnership needs to be deeper than that: the UK has withdrawn from the EU’s Erasmus program and its new Turing Scheme is a student exchange program that should allow for much greater UK-India cooperation in higher education.

If these opportunities are to be capitalized, it will require a mutual and coordinated effort by the leaders in London and Delhi. Initiatives such as the recent invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for an official state visit, or Prime Minister Johnsons’ invitation to Prime Minister Modi to join the G7 Summit taking place in the UK later this year, are crucial steps in that trip. This latest invitation, which was also extended to Australia and South Korea, is taken from many reflections on the fact that the world’s major democracies must stand side by side against common threats.

India is, of course, the largest democracy in the world and, therefore, a natural partner for the UK and vice versa. This partnership already stands on solid foundations: a common set of values, common interests and the Living Bridge, referred to by Prime Minister Modi, reflecting the substantial Indian diaspora residing in Britain today.

In time, this partnership can and should lead to a Free Trade Agreement between our nations with all the associated benefits it will bring to both partners. But there are many steps we can and should take before improving the potential that exists. What it will take, however, is effort. One of the panelists asked if the UK is willing to spend an extra mile to make India its chosen partner. I hope it is and I think it should.

The platform is there for a glorious partnership in the future: a new golden age for the relationship between the UK and India which would not only bring great benefits to both countries but also the wider world. It’s time to make an extra mile.

Nick King is a former Conservative special adviser and research associate at the Center for Policy Studies, he also directs his advisory, the Henham Strategy.