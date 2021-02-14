Open Webinar on Diplomacy, Global Affairs and News Media – UN SDG: Learn





Background context The global war against covid-19 has caused a steep flight of distrust of public discourse. With vaccines, the world needs to start planning for Better Return, preparing for the many challenges posed by man-made challenges. Diplomats and staff of the international organization will have an increased responsibility to work together, to present a united front, and to communicate their efforts effectively to restore trust. Similarly, international journalists and reporters will bear a similar responsibility, keeping decision-makers accountable and working to ensure accurate and reliable reporting to the public. In this Open Webinar, Dr. Elizabeth Colton, former United States diplomat, Emmy Award-winning journalist, member of the American board of Reporters Without Borders, and the author will discuss the interaction between State Department officials, diplomats, international organization staff, and international news media . It will address the actions behind this dynamic, and the potential outcomes, or consequences, that it may provide. The structure of the webinar This event is presented by UNITAR and UOC. Dr. Daniel Rajmil Bonet, Program Director at UOC will moderate the webinar. Mrs. Patricia Martin de Briones, UNITAR Associate Program Officer, will give introductory remarks, introducing the Webinar Moderator, Dr. Bonet and our Chairman of Experts, Dr. Colton. Dr. Colton will follow with a short lecture on Diplomacy, Global Affairs and News Media. After this presentation, Dr. Bonet will open the floor for a Question and Answer session. Throughout the webinar, participants will have the opportunity to submit their questions through the chat box. This webinar will last one hour, from 3 pm to 4 pm. panelists Dr. Elizabeth Colton Elizabeth Overton Colton, Ph.D., whose career bridge to diplomacy, global journalism and education speaks, writes, teaches and advises worldwide on diplomacy, global affairs and the media. A retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, former United Nations development planner and Peace Corps Volunteer, former press secretary, Dr. Colton is also an author, international journalist, social anthropologist and educator. She was also a Fulbright Scholar, an International Member of Knight Journalism, and a MacArthur Member in Globalization Studies at the University of Chicago. Emmy Award-winning journalist for ABC News Liz Colton also worked worldwide for other news organizations, including NBC News, Newsweek, NPR, Reuters, AsiaWeek, and as executive editor of 10 Virginia newspapers. She is currently on the board of the DACOR organization for diplomats in Washington, DC and runs her own international consulting firm. Dr. Daniel Rajmil Bonet Dr. Daniel Rajmil Bonet is the Program Director at UOC. An expert in international relations and international economics, his expertise ranges from international conflicts to defense and security policies, including nuclear policy, diplomacy, and the Middle East.

