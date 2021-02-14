Shelters seek to protect the homeless from the dangerous cold





In the bitter cold, one of the most vulnerable populations is the homeless. Shelters such as the Rescue Mission in Milwaukee sent security staff to search nearby blocks and cars to ensure there are no people in need of shelter. “We do not want anyone to take to the streets on a night like this,” said Milwaukee Rescue Mission President Pat Vanderburgh. This cold is definitely life threatening. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiners Office has already investigated at least one death in 2021 where a homeless man was found frozen in a car. This content was imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in a different format, or you may be able to find more information on their website. MCMEO investigating the possible environmental death death of a 51-year-old homeless man, found frozen in a vehicle in the 8700 block of the W. Capitol. Autopsy scheduled for Monday. – Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) February 7, 2021 “If it looks like someone might be in the car, then invite them in. Get them in, especially on a night like tonight,” Vanderburgh said. Staff are also identifying overcrowded spaces in the building at 19 and Wells streets for an overnight influx of guests. On average, the mission accommodates about 200 guests a night, but said it will make space available to anyone who needs it. “So that’s why we’re really vigilant to try to make sure we do everything we can to make sure we have room and accommodate anyone in need,” Vanderburgh said. He said no matter what, they will allow anyone in need of housing. However, due to the COVID-19 protocols, the bed space in the Rescue Mission is close to capacity. 12 News reporter Courtney Sisk asked Vanderburgh how they could work with the COVID-19 protocols and still accept everyone in need. “What this means is that our regular sleeping areas are basically full or are close to capacity, then we will have to take mattresses and those kinds of things and put them in our lobby, in our chapel. , “he replied. The Rescue Mission is located on Route N 19 and Route W Wells. Additional premises shelters They include Guesthouse, Aline’s House and Board, and House of Hope. A wind cooling tip is operational from 7 a.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.







