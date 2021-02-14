The first group of Pfizer vaccines arrives in Lebanon World News





BEIRUT (AP) Lebanon received the first batch of coronavirus vaccines on Saturday ahead of a nationwide campaign to start vaccinations in the small Mediterranean country, which has seen a sharp rise in cases and fatalities in recent weeks. 28,500 doses of Pfizer from Brussels arrived on a plane from Lebanon’s national carrier and would be taken to the Ministry of Health warehouse, the National State News Agency reported. From there, the vaccines will be sent to other parts of the country. The first vaccinations are scheduled to take place in limited numbers on Sunday at three medical centers in the capital Beirut before the process begins in more than a dozen centers on Monday, local media reported. Within two weeks, the Ministry of Health says 57 vaccination centers will be set up across the country. Lebanon has registered about 337,000 cases of coronavirus and 3,961 deaths since the country’s first recorded case in February last year. Lebanon managed to contain the virus during pandemics in the first few months, but the numbers began to rise after a massive explosion in the capital port in August, which caused widespread damage to the city. The number of cases and deaths reached record highs as about 80,000 expatriates went to the country to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their loved ones. Lebanon imposed a nationwide blockade including a curfew since January 11 to limit the spread of the virus. More Pfizer doses are scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks and at a later stage will bring AstraZeneca shots, according to Abdul-Rahman Bizri, head of the national committee for COVID-19 vaccines. So far, about 450,000 people have registered to receive the vaccines, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said after the shooting arrived on Saturday. The figure is still a small percentage of the country at around six million, including one million Syrian refugees. The World Bank said last month it approved $ 34 million to help pay for vaccines for Lebanon that will inoculate more than 2 million people. World Bank Regional Director Saroj Kumar Jha told reporters at a virtual press conference in late January that Lebanon would import 1.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccines to 750,000 people and that we are fully funding this. The World Bank will also help fund other vaccines. Lebanon is going through its worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, leaving half of its population below the poverty line. Vaccines will be free to the public. The plan will start by vaccinating medical workers and people aged 75 and over, as well as others with chronic illnesses. The World Bank and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies signed an agreement Saturday to independently monitor the Lebanese coronavirus vaccination campaign.

