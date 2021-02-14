Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to be tested in children for the first time





LONDONR The British University of Oxford said on Saturday it would test the effect of the Covid-19 vaccine on children, becoming the first developer to test whether its coronavirus stroke is effective in young people. The trial will assess “safety and immune responses” in children and adults between the ages of 6 and 17 of the vaccine it developed with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the university said in a declaration. The trial, which will register 300 volunteers, will take place in three English cities, London, Southampton and Bristol, the statement added. Inoculations are expected later in February, she said. “While most children are relatively unaffected by the coronavirus and are unlikely to do well with the infection, it is important to establish safety and the immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from the vaccine,” said Professor Andrew. Pollard, chief investigator at the Oxford vaccine trial. The two-dose Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is cheaper and easier to dispense than some rivals. AstraZeneca aims to produce 3 billion doses this year and has said it has multiple orders from countries including the United States, Canada, Japan and Brazil, as well as the UK Britain has the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in Europe with more than 116,000 deaths and is in the third national blockade as authorities try to contain new, more transmissible variants of the virus. Most schools are also closed. In recent weeks, there have been concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccine against global mutations, particularly a variant discovered in South Africa. Earlier this month, the UK also announced it would try mixing vaccines. Patients will receive different vaccines for their first and second doses: either the Oxford-AstraZeneca goal pursued by the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines, or vice versa. Britain has been striving for its public vaccination as much as possible 14 million people of its population of about 66 million have received their first dose of the vaccine, so far. Download NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak Israel and the UAE are among other countries well ahead of the United States and the European Union in vaccinations, according to Oxford University global vaccination tracking website. More than 2 million people worldwide have died from coronavirus, so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Reuters contributed to this report.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos