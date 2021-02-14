International
The Rhode Island Congressional delegation reacts to Trump’s innocence.
Members of the Rhode Islands congressional delegation reacted to Saturday’s acquittal of former President Donald Trump with praise for House of Representatives leaders and statements that even without a sentence, history will not be good with the leader the Democrats argued sparked the uprising. of the Capitol of 6 January.
Today’s result does not justify it, said Sen. Jack Reed, who voted alongside all Senate Democrats and seven Republican senators to condemn, said in a statement late Saturday afternoon. History will judge him harshly for violating his oath of office and betraying the Constitution and the American people.
The Senate was not the only audience on the issue of managers, said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who complimented the House’s chief dismissal manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. As manager Raskin said with great brilliance in closing, this trial is about who we are as Americans. This trial was for the benefit of the public, history and conscience of the Chamber managers. In front of those audiences, the managers were completely successful.
After lighting the flames of the uprising and putting the lives of Vice President Pence, members of Congress, congressional staff and law enforcement directly in the middle of the crowd, Trump failed to condemn the violence, Rep. Said. Jim Langevin in a statement. As he was given a pass today, history will long remember his actions and the terror that will haunt him for the rest of their lives.
Langevin also criticized the 43 Republican senators who voted for the innocent, and he warned of the consequences.
“Senate Republicans have made it clear to the American people that they have a higher respect for their political party than the rule of law,” Langevin said. “Trump called a crowd, raised them with baseless accusations, sent them to the Capitol to ‘fight’ and watched the mutilation unfold without raising a finger to help our democracy. Failure to hold him accountable today invites only one more behavior. wild by him and others. “
In his concluding argument, Rep. U.S. David Cicilline, one of the House’s dismissal managers, said, “No one is suggesting that President Trump intended any detail of what happened on Jan. 6. But when he led the sea of thousands before him, who reportedly were willing to engage in real violence, when he told that crowd to fight like hell, he incited the Capitol-targeted violence and certainly foresaw it.
Cicilline confessed that Pence had rushed to safety from the Capitol as the rebels were shut down. And in those critical moments, Cicilline said, we see President Trump getting involved in a removal from office by further inciting the crowd, in real time, to target the president, knowing that the uprising was ongoing.
Cicilline’s closing argument and performance throughout the second impeachment and Trump trial were praised by Langevin, who said, “I want to congratulate the impeachment managers, especially top manager Congressman Jamie Raskin and the Rhode Islands, Congressman David Cicilline, for the stars of their presentation to hold Trump accountable.
More:Direct Blame Updates: In the historic vote, the Senate acquits Trump. BACK
Whitehouse agreed, saying House Managers did a masterful job. They presented a complete and vivid case involving Donald Trumps cultivating his stolen election lie, inciting his mob, and the deadly damage done by his mob.
And so did Reed, who said House of Representatives managers, including Congressman Cicilline, did an excellent job of tying the dots and presenting overwhelming evidence against Donald Trump. David was well prepared, knowledgeable and meticulously detailed the glamorous plot.
And while Trump was acquitted Saturday, Reed said he remains guilty of betraying the nation and systematically inciting the uprising. … First through deception, then through failed attempts to forcefully arm election officials, and then through political violence, Donald Trump tried and approached dangerously to undermine our democracy.
