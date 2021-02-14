Ahead of Vasant Panchami, Jharkhand artisans make Covid vaccine-themed goddess

Ahead of Vasant Panchami, artists in Jharkhand are preparing Goddess Saraswati idols with the theme of Covid-19 vaccines on the path to peace.

“The development of the Coronavirus vaccine is a matter of knowledge. So the Goddess Saraswati is important in this context. We are showing the vaccine produced by India. The Goddess will cure the disease through the vaccine,” Ajay Kumar Paul, an idol maker, told ANI. .

“We always do something different every time and come up with theme-based idols every year. This time we made Covid-19 vaccine-themed idols,” he added.

Rakesh Chaurasia, a client said, “Goddess Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and learning. Wisdom plays a major role in the production of Covid-19 vaccines. Therefore, the idols of the goddess Saraswati are significant and I I’m also buying an idol. “

Vasant Panchami is a well-known Hindu festival celebrating the beginning of spring. This festival also marks the beginning of Saraswati Puja.

This festival is celebrated during ‘Shukla Paksha’ or Full Moon two weeks in the Magha month of the Hindu calendar. It will be celebrated on February 16th.

