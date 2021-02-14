Road crashes hit India hardest, 42% remained in debt after accidents World Bank report

Text size:

New Delhi: Nearly 42 percent of families of road accident victims from low-income families said they were in debt after the crash, compared with 11 percent among high-income families, a World Bank study to assess the socio- economic road accident in India has found it.

The study, conducted in 4 states Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra also found that 27 percent of low-income households (the last 40 percent of the population per capita income) in urban areas and 48 percent in areas villagers used loans to alleviate the financial crisis.

A similar trend is observed among high-income households (the top 10 percent of the population in terms of per capita income). While 7 percent of households in urban areas received loans, in rural areas the figure was 30 percent, the study says a joint effort by the World Bank and Save Life Foundation, a non-profit advocacy group.

‘Alarming’ data

The study, released by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Saturday, says the socio-economic burden of road accidents is disproportionately borne by poor families. The decline in total household income was more pronounced among low-income households (75 percent) than high-income households (54 percent).

According to the study, 24 percent of respondents from low-income households reported selling / mortgaging their assets (land, jewelry) to meet daily expenses and pay off their debt, compared to 7 percent of low-income households. high.

The resilience of families to deal with the financial impact of road accidents was, however, the most fragile in Tamil Nadu. Percentage of respondents in low-income households who stated that they had to sell or mortgage their assets, get extra work and benefit from compensation from the insurance company and other parties involved in the conflict in order to dealing with their financial burden, was the highest in Tamil Nadu, the report said.

Calling the figures alarming, Gadkari said his ministry would soon hold a meeting to discuss the World Bank report and develop appropriate policies to help low-income families suffering from road crashes. .

Most hit women

A total of 2,499 interviews were conducted in all rural and urban areas in the four states selected on the basis of several criteria, including demographic and geographical representation, magnitude of fatality burden and socio-economic parameters such as economic growth, rate of poverty and well-being

The main target groups included road accident victims / their family members who had suffered a serious injury or fatal crash and truck drivers involved in a crash from January 2005 to July 2019.

The pilot survey was conducted from May 7, 2020 to May 13, 2020.

The study also found that within families, it is women who carry the burden of caring activities, leading to a dual workload and mental load, exacerbating inequality of opportunity in return to livelihood and income generation.

According to a World Health Organization 2018 report, India leads the world in road accident deaths, with more than 400 victims per day.

A Union Ministry of Road Transport 2018 reportsaid India has 1 per cent of vehicles in the world but accounts for 11 per cent of all road accident deaths and 6 per cent of total road accidents. In the last decade alone, road crashes have killed 1.3 million and injured over 5 million in India.

Insurance coverage, compensation

The study also found that lack of awareness about insurance coverage and delays in accessing compensation delayed the rapid recovery process among low-income families.

Only less than a quarter of low-income family victims were aware of the compensation process and insurance clauses. Only a small proportion of victims have benefited from government compensation / ex gratia, he adds.

The incidence of fatality after the crash was also found to be higher among victims from low-income families, with 44 percent of rural households reporting at least one death after a road accident compared to 11.6 percent in urban areas. . The risk of a victim suffering a disability after a collision was twice as high among low-income families in a rural area.

The study aims to capture the socio-economic realities and nuances of road accidents at the sub-national level in India. It seeks to document the links between poverty, inequality, road users and road accident results by analyzing data from four states, said Arnob Bandopadhyay, chief transport specialist at the World Bank.

recommendation

Among a number of recommendations, the study said there is a need to institutionalize emergency care after the collision and to make infrastructure and health coverage more accessible and comprehensive.

The central government should urgently implement the cashless treatment scheme under Section 162 (2) of the Motor Vehicle Act (Amendment), 2019, reducing out-of-pocket expenses for low-income families, increasing health insurance coverage, and expanded its scope to address post-collision disability and mental health effects, the study said.

The study also recommends that central and state governments provide a social security network for accident victims from low-income families through state support. In addition, the central government should create schemes to increase insurance coverage and penetration for low-income families, she adds. Insurance agencies need to expand the scope of insurance policies including rehabilitating and regenerating accident victims, he says.

