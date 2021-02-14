International
Covid 19 coronavirus: Testing station being set up at Papatoetoe High School
A Covid testing center will be set up at Papatoetoe High School this week. Photo / Tania Whyte
The news that a student at Papatoetoe High School and her parents have come out positive has left people in South Auckland feeling anxious.
A milk owner said he was already making phone calls, while a customer outside a supermarket in one of the cases visited said they were not sure whether or not to send their baby to day care tomorrow.
A Covid-19 testing facility will be set up at Papatoetoe High School tomorrow morning after a Year 9 student tested positive for the virus yesterday.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the girl and her mother have returned tests which confirm they are “young and active”. Her father also tested positive.
The minister said Papatoetoe High School would be closed Monday and Tuesday by an “abundance of care”.
Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault said the infected student was only at school for one day last week, Wednesday.
Couillault said the student stayed home Thursday and Friday after her mother did not get well. Last Monday was a holiday and he did not know why the student was not at school on Tuesday.
Five teachers and 28 students are considered close contacts of the infected student and all students and other staff at the school are “casual” contacts.
Couillault has notified all staff and parents by text and email this afternoon.
“Staff and students and their families are required to isolate themselves for two days if they are casual contacts,” Couillault said.
Near Papatoetoe High School, local man Shiu Lingam ran to the Beverly Hills Superette to return a friend’s car where he had worked.
His friend, the owner of the Superetta Dilip, was making a lot of calls from friends about the Covid-19 cases.
Lingam said he turned the car around as soon as he heard about the new cases, in part because he did not know if another blockage was imminent.
Dilip said he hoped the people who had contracted Covid had diligently scanned their check-in applications at every business they visited.
Both men said they were concerned about the new cases.
For the superetta, closing the nearby school meant a drop in business.
“Most parents come and leave their children in the area,” Dilip said.
He said at least contact tracking seems to have confirmed at least some of the places where people with Covid-19 had been.
Lingam said no one wanted another block but if a block was necessary then the community would have to accept it.
A young family at Pak’nSave in Cavendish Drive, Manukau, said the new cases worried them about sending their son to daycare tomorrow.
“A teacher who works there, apparently their child goes to Papatoetoe High School,” said the boy’s mother.
She said the new cases should shock New Zealand out of any complacency.
She said it would be more diligent to scan with the Covid tracking app now.
She said the pandemic could erupt quickly.
“Maybe a blockage would be good to stop him.”
“We are pretty lucky here,” her husband said.
But he said new cases could have a high number of casual and close contacts.
“It’s getting bigger and bigger,” the boy’s father said. “It’s not a small school.”
He said the community could not have been weaker for Covid-19.
“People come every day from outside, from hotspots.”
Outside the supermarket, there were no visible signs of anything extraordinary.
“Oh, heck,” one shopper said when informed of the new cases and told Papatoetoe High School to close for two days.
The young family with the boy in the nursery said everything inside the supermarket looked normal.
