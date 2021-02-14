Masood highlights the plight of the people in Kashmir – Newspaper kept by India





KARACHI: Every day in Indian-occupied Kashmir is like the end of the world and today it does not change. Today even mothers there will mourn over the bodies of their martyred sons. And if they are lucky enough to be alive, they will find themselves being thrown into concentration camps there, Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said during a press conference of the Karachi Press Club here on Saturday. Terrorism is such terrorism that the people of occupied Kashmir are facing every day. Kashmiri women’s honor is also at stake, he said. And all these crimes against humanity have been committed against the Muslim population of Indian-occupied Kashmir, who are in the majority there, but not for long if the Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party are allowed to carry out their agenda, he said. The Indian government has been pushing Hindus into occupied Kashmir as they kill more and more indigenous Muslims. These people from all over India are also being granted residency and they are not just entering into educational institutions and getting jobs but also taking land and property. In fact, they are violating and making claims to land that was rightfully owned by the Muslims of that region, he stressed. For those who support the Kashmir cause, President Masood Khan said they have been shown support by Turkey, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. And not only these countries, ASEAN countries, the European Parliament, the British Parliament and the US Congress have also noted serious human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir, although the United Nations is taking a look qorr. Kashmir Muslims occupied by India are like an endangered species. But the world raises alarm when you hurt an endangered species even though nothing like that is happening to these people as human rights violations continue openly, he said. India sees Kashmir as the first step. Next they want to take Pakistan in order to create their own Akhand Bharat, he stressed. Later, while answering a question about revenge from Pakistan, the AJK president said that Pakistan has already responded to Indian attacks in the form of multiple Kashmir wars with India. But it should not only be the Pakistani armed forces rising to protect Kashmir, it should also be the people of Pakistan who should raise their voice for Kashmir freedom, he said. Do not despair of Kashmir. Keep the trust, he added. While answering another question about the new US President Joe Biden, who is now in the process of overthrowing the policies of former presidents and may not be as friendly with Mod as President Trump was, President Masood Khan said that yes, Biden needs to be addressed by the diplomatic platform on the Kashmir issue now. Published in Agim, 14 February 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos