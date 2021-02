Karnataka: Include all subcategories of the OBC tag, search Lingayat | News from Bengaluru

This new requirement is an opposition to the padayatra by the Panchamsali and Lingayats, who make up about 80% of the community. About 500 spectators from 1,200 mutts were scheduled to attend the event, but in the end, only 150 showed up. BENGALURU: About 150 spectators under the auspices of the National Federation of Veerashaiva-Lingayat Seers at a convention here on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa recommend that all sub-sectors of the Lingayat community be included in the central list of Other Classes .This new requirement is an opposition to the padayatra by the Panchamsali and Lingayats, who make up about 80% of the community. About 500 spectators from 1,200 mutts were scheduled to attend the event, but in the end, only 150 showed up. Panchamsali MLA leader Vijayanand Kashappanavar claimed the meeting was organized by Yediyurappas BY Vijayendra’s son to suppress the Panchamsalis movement by seeking category 2A reservations.

Panchamsali demand is limited to Karnataka: Viewer

Today’s meeting is part of the plot. But they did not stumble. Our fight will continue until we get justice, he said. However, Mahantlinga Shivacharya Swamiji of Vibhutipura Matha, said that the issues raised by Panchamsalis are completely different from the demands of viewers of the Virakta matra. Panchamsali claim is limited to Karnataka and must be settled within the state. Our request is related to the central government, he said.

He claimed that viewers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and other states are united. They demand that all sects be included in the central quota of Other Return Classes, he added.

Viewers warned they would intensify their fight if the demand was not met. Already, 30 sub-sectors were recognized as OBCs by the central government between 1993 and 2010 and the community is seeking the inclusion of the remaining 72 sub-sectors, they said.

The convention adopted a seven-page resolution which was sent to the CM through BS Paramashivaiah, chairman, Karnataka Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation.

Viewers wanted CM to visit the site and receive the memorandum. He reportedly agreed, but accusations against Vijayendra supporting the congress forced him to stay away. “The CM could not come so busy with pre-budget meetings. I am here on his behalf,” Paramashivaiah said.

Minister of Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani, a Panchamsali, said in Delhi there is nothing wrong with giving the government a 15% job and education reservation for the Panchamsali Lingayats. He said Yediyurappa recently ordered the Karnataka Returned Classes Commission to assess the socio-economic situation of Panchamashalis. “The committee will submit a report and the government will make a decision,” Nirani said.

