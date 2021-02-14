A magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff, Alta.





A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck Banff, Alta., On Saturday evening. Taimi Mulder, an earthquake seismologist with the Geological Survey of Canada, confirmed the quake, which struck six miles north of the mountain town near Cascade Mountain, at 6:33 p.m. “We would describe this as ‘easy feeling’ that there probably aren’t any [damage] to be expected, but it was too close to Banff so we’ll see, things could have fallen off the shelves, “Mulder said. The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported the quake as a magnitude 4.4, but Mulder said Canada uses a different subset of stations that are closer to the city, providing a more accurate number. The quake occurred at a depth of about 17.3 kilometers, with an uncertainty of plus or minus seven kilometers, stated on the USGS tracking website. Banff Mayor Karen Sorensen said she was watching a movie when she felt it rumble under her feet, followed by a loud boom. “And then the whole house was shaken of course the whole town felt it, my phones were turning on,” she said. Approximate location of the quake epicenter, approximately six miles north of Banff, Alta. (Google Maps) Sorensen said she has heard from the mayor of Canmore that the nearby town also felt the quake. She said as of 7pm local time, no damage or injury was reported and the city will inspect all municipal buildings and monitor underground services. ‘A guttural shock’ Francis Hopkins, who runs Grizzly House, one of Banff’s historic restaurants, said it initially felt like a truck ran into the building. He went out to confirm that was not the case and to reassure customers of what had happened. “It was a strange feeling that there was a great rumble and shaking in the building,” he said. “He was nervous. I don’t know how to describe it, just like a guttural concussion.” Alarms could be heard getting up in nearby buildings, he said, and people were on the street asking what had happened. Earthquakes in the area are large, with only a few all smaller than the one reported in the last 10 years. The largest, with a magnitude of 6.0, dates back to 1918. Mulder said while earthquakes in the Rocky Mountains are not uncommon, this one was larger than most. Amy Campbell was getting a bottle of wine at the liquor store when the earthquake struck. “It was madness, all the bottles were moving around us,” she said. The shaking lasted for a few seconds. She said she initially wondered if an avalanche had hit and a shop worker said if a train had derailed. “I really did not expect to feel an earthquake in Banff.”

