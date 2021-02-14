The most adhesive variant UK COVID-19 now found in all 10 provinces – National

International
The most adhesive variant UK COVID-19 now found in all 10 provinces
A contagious variant of COVID-19 has now made its way to all 10 provinces in Canada, officials announced on Saturday as the country’s top doctor warned again about the dangers of lifting public health restrictions at this stage of the pandemic.
Prince Edward Island confirmed his first case of the variant that started in the UK on Saturday to a patient who was first diagnosed on 4 February and has a history of international travel.
“We were ready for this reality. This news is not unexpected. And in fact we are the last province to register a variant case in the UK, “said Prime Minister Dennis King.
He noted that this issue is one of the only two that are active in the province.
“This is a great reminder to us not to take our lucky and unique PEI situation for granted. As we have seen in other provinces, things can change quickly. To continue to do the things we have done is of paramount importance, “King said, echoing long-standing advice from Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.
She has been urging the provinces for weeks to maintain strong public health restrictions, even though the spread of COVID-19 has slowed across the country.
She echoed that message in a written statement Saturday, citing the presence of variants of the concern – one first discovered in the UK, as well as others found for the first time in Brazil and Africa. South.
“We need to maintain the strictest vigilance in our public health measures and individual practices,” Tam said. “This will help prevent these variants from accelerating the epidemic and making it much harder to control.”
Despite that, Manitoba ran its first weekend of relaxed public health messages after lifting a number of restrictions on Friday.
Officials there announced Saturday that there was a trend of “number of related issues” in the northern community of the Nation’s First Lake Cross, prompting a new public health order for residents to stay in their homes or areas immediately adjacent .
A statement posted Friday on the community website said there were 45 active cases there, including 15 involving children.
Manitoba registered 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as an increased death.
Ontario was also preparing to reopen parts of its economy following a stay-at-home order that was placed in January.
Twenty-seven public health units will re-enter the color-coded level system of the constraint province on Tuesday, with the Niagara Region entering the gray “blockage” classification that allows businesses to open with 25 percent of capacity.
The rest of the regions fall elsewhere along the scale moving from red – the second strictest level after gray – through green, with easier restrictions for businesses and rallies at each stage.
Only the Toronto, Peel and York counties will stay under the home stay order next week.
The province counted 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as 19 other virus-related deaths. He identified 22 other cases of the first variant first in the UK, for a total of 297.
Quebec, meanwhile, reported 1,049 new cases of the virus and its death toll rose by 33.
Farther east, New Brunswick officials counted 16 new cases of COVID-19, while those in Nova Scotia added two.
Newfoundland and Labrador reported another 26 cases of the virus following a recent increase in infections in the St. John’s region. This sudden increase prompted the cancellation of personal voting in the provincial general election hours before voters planned to go to the polls.
Public health officials also announced stricter testing and self-isolation protocols for rotating workers coming and going from the province in a bid to bring the number of cases back under control.
In the west, Saskatchewan reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.
Alberta recorded 305 new infections and 15 concomitant deaths in the last 24 hours. And Nunavut reported five new cases in the only active COVID-19 outbreak of territory, in the remote community of Arviat.
There have been 264 cases of the new coronavirus in the region since it counted its first case in November and nine were active on Saturday.
© 2021 Canadian Press
