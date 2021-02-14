Coronavirus: New Zealand reports 3 new COVID-19 cases in return for success





WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – In a significant setback in New Zealand’s efforts to keep the coronavirus outbreak in the community, three people from an Auckland family have tested positive for the source of the unknown infection, health officials announced on Sunday. The news prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to cancel her plans and return to the capital Wellington for further information and decision-making. New Zealand had successfully eliminated the spread of the virus in the community, although new cases are regularly caught at the border between returning travelers who are required to spend two weeks in quarantine. Officials said they are keeping an open mind on how mother, father and daughter in Auckland caught the disease. They said the mother works at an airline hotel company and officials are investigating if there is any connection to the infected passengers. Officials said the girl’s high school will close on Monday and Tuesday as a precaution, but so far they have not announced any broader restrictions. “We are gathering all the facts as soon as we can, and the system that served us so well in the past is really preparing to do it again,” said COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. He described the cases as new and active. He said scientists are conducting genome sorting to see if the cases are of the most transmissible variants, and also to see if they match any of the infected passengers. He said there is likely to be a further update later Sunday. “New Zealand has kept COVID-19 better than almost any other country,” Hipkins said. “But as we have said repeatedly, there is no such thing as no danger.” Ardern on Sunday canceled her plans to attend the Big Gay Out, a major festival in Auckland that celebrates the rainbow community. New Zealand, with a population of 5 million, has reported a total of just over 2,300 cases and 25 deaths since the pandemic began.







