Tragic weekend for motorists as collisions leave at least one dead, several injured





MONTREAL – A snowmobile is dead, another seriously injured and a third drowned in separate incidents as the weekend began tragically on the provincial trail. On Saturday morning, a snowmobile in his 60s died when he got out of the vehicle. Police said he was likely unable to negotiate a curve on the route he was traveling on, which is located in the East Town’s Val-Joli municipality. The man’s snowy vehicle allegedly hit a tree after he lost control. Quebec provincial police said they received a call reporting the crash at 10:30 p.m. A spokesman said a group of motorists were following each other and after stopping, they realized one of their group was missing. They turned and found their friend next to the snowmobile. Police said the victim was wearing a helmet. Resurrection maneuvers were attempted but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. In the Outaouais region, searches were held Saturday near Chapeau for a 30-year-old man whose disappearance was reported around 1am. The missing man was last seen by a relative at 8pm around Friday evening. The search was conducted jointly between Quebec provincial police and firefighters. Snowmobile trackers were spotted near the Otaouais River. A police spokesman said they led to the water leak and had reason to believe the missing man may have disappeared underwater. Police divers will return to the scene Sunday morning. A young boy in his 20s is fighting for his life after being involved in a snowmobile accident in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec. Emergency services were notified on Friday evening, around 10:00, of a snowmobile accident on a trail in L’Ascension-de-Notre-Seigneur, a municipality with about 2,000 inhabitants. The young man was chasing two friends in a snowmobile on Route 328, near Church Rd., When they lost sight of him. It was turning backwards that they noticed that their friend had hit a sled with a sled. The victim was transported to a hospital where his condition was still considered critical Saturday morning. An investigation by Surete du Quebec is underway, and an SQ officer specializing in the collision investigation was sent to the scene. Emergency services were called to Trail 74 near La Tuque around 3:45 a.m. after a snowmobile lost control going into a turn and was pulled out of the vehicle. A witness told police the snowmobile damage could be serious. – this report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 13, 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos