Another cloudy and cold day before the weather moves!





GREEN LIGHTING, Ky. (WBKO) – We had another cold and cloudy day with achievements only in the ’20s! Tonight we have cold rain east of I-65, so look for smooth spots especially on rural or untreated roads! Confidence is high about the impacts of the trip and when the storm arrives, but the amounts and types of rainfall are still uncertain at the moment. (WBKO) Valentine’s Day (Sunday) starts dry, but the humidity in front of our next weather system arrives on Sunday evening. Expect it to be a winter mix of snow, rain and freezing rain as it unfolds late Sunday. A wave of humidity is expected to move during Sunday morning to Monday morning, with the next wave arriving Monday evening and leaving Tuesday morning. We can finish with significant amounts of snow and ice before the system comes out on Tuesday! As it stands, our western and northwestern parts seek to stay mostly in the snow, with more ice cream available east and southeast of Bowling Green. Either way, this seems to be a very influential system for our region, with dangerous trips and possible power outages on the table from Monday to Tuesday. We catch a little break before another possible winter storm arrives Wednesday through Thursday. Too quickly to get into the specifics about this system, but a mix of rain, frozen rain, rain and snow seems to be possible once again. Keep checking again with the First Weather Warning Team both in the air and online as we track very active weather in the coming days! Bowling Green 3-Day Forecast: VALENTINE’S DAY (Sunday): Cloudy and cold. The winter mix takes place towards evening. High 31. Low 22. N winds at 11 mph. PRESIDENTS DAY (E HONN): Cloudy with periods of snow, rain and freezing rain. Significant accumulations of snow and ice are likely. Cold High 26. Low 14. N winds at 10 mph. Tuesday: Cloudy with snowy periods and early eclipses. Cold High 27. Low 15. VP winds at 8 mph. Saturday Climate Information for Bowling Green: Today’s height: 29 Low Today: 27 Normal High: 49 Normal Low: 29 High Record: 82 (1962) Low registration: -17 (1899) Today’s rainfall: 0.00 Monthly rainfall: 0.99 (-0.89) Annual precipitation: 5.01 (-0.48) Today’s snowfall: 0.0 Seasonal snowfall: 2.5 Today dusk: 5:24 pm The next day at Sunrise: 6:35 a.m. Air quality: moderate (ozone count: 21 / small particle count: 88) Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

