The French-speaking university in Turkey faces government regulation

RIYADH / LONDONR: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s latest assertion that the only way to resolve the Cyprus dispute is a two-state solution may have further strained the waters, rather than helping to resolve the frozen conflict. long in Europe.

Rejecting the reunification of Cyprus under a two-zone federal umbrella long favored by Greece and the UN, the Turkish leader has deliberately raised shares on the eve of a UN-led meeting to assess the possibility of resuming talks.

Erdogan’s comments also came shortly after the leaders of Greece and Cyprus said they would only accept a peace deal based on UN resolutions, rejecting the two-state formula backed by his government and the Turkish Cypriot leadership.

Greek Cypriots, who make up the EU members of the internationally recognized government, refuse to discuss proposals for a two-state union as this implies Turkish Cypriot sovereign authority.

UN initiatives have failed to break the deadlock since the eastern Mediterranean island suffered a de-facto split into Greek and Turkish-speaking areas in 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third in response to a coup in Nicosia created from the Greek junta.

Recent UN-sponsored negotiations at the Swiss ski resort of Crans Montana returned to nothing in July 2017, leading to talks mediated by then-UN chief Kofi Annan in 2004. For the March meeting, the UN is expected to invite Cyprus two communities as well as foreign ministers from the three guarantor nations Greece, Turkey and Britain to discuss how to move forward on the issue.

Cyprus has been a quagmire for every UN secretary-general since the 1970s and (current UN Secretary-General Antonio) Guterres will be no exception, Dimitris Tsarouhas, a professor of international relations at Turkey’s Bilkent University, told Arab News.

The parameters of a solution are known to all parties involved: a bi-zonal, bi-municipal state that will incorporate the provisions of international law to protect the rights of all, and be functional enough to made it all work. Maximalist positions on both sides would mean that golden opportunities were lost in Crans Montana in 2017 and during the Annan Plan in 2004.

But again, the rivalry goes deep. Greek Cypriots oppose granting veto powers to Turkish Cypriots and oppose both the permanent presence of troops and the continuation of the right of military intervention by Turkey.

For its part, Turkey is not only rejecting suggestions of a federation between the two zones, but is also demanding that hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean be shared. Last month, Greek and Turkish officials met in Istanbul after a five-year hiatus for research talks on a range of long-standing issues, including Cyprus status.

Conflicting claims to the political status and natural resources of Cyprus go back more than a century. Cyprus was annexed by Britain in 1914 at the end of World War I, after more than 300 years of Ottoman rule, and officially became a British colony in 1925.

Then, in the mid-1950s, the Greek Cypriots started a guerrilla war against British rule, seeking unification with Greece.

Independence was gained in 1960 and a constitution was agreed by the islands Greek and Turkish communities. Under the Guarantee Treaty, the United Kingdom, Greece and Turkey each retained the right to intervene in Cypriot affairs, while the British maintained two military bases.

IN Number 1.28 million total population of Cyprus. $ 35 billion GDP (purchasing power parity).

However, the harmony was short-lived. Inter-municipal violence erupted in 1963 when the president, the political cleric cum archbishop Makarios, suggested changes to the islands power-sharing arrangements. The following year, a UN peacekeeping force arrived and designated the Green Line.

Events moved quickly in 1974 when the Greek military junta orchestrated a coup against Makarios in an attempt to annex Cyprus. The subsequent deployment of Turkish troops on the islands to the north effectively divided the island along the green line lined up by the UN.

As some 165,000 Greek Cypriots fled south, about 45,000 Turkish Cypriots moved north, where they established their own independent administration with Rauf Denktash as president. Despite a unanimous UN Security Council resolution, Turkey has refused to withdraw its troops from Cyprus.

New efforts at UN-sponsored talks in the early 1980s were halted when Denktash declared an independent Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus an entity recognized only by Turkey to date.

The open conflict erupted in the 1990s when the Greek Cypriot government considered purchasing a Russian-made S-300 missile defense system a move quickly collapsed when Turkey threatened military action.

The repeated failures of diplomacy and the rhetoric of ethnic nationalism have taught political analysts to manage their expectations.

The recent election results in northern Cyprus have strengthened the hard lines there and they themselves are benefiting from the material and ideological support of Erdogan, Tsarouhas told Arab News. For the first time, Turkish Cypriots now claim that a two-state solution is the only way forward, and Erdogan echoes it. This means the division of the island.

On the other hand, it is equally true that Greek Cypriots have lost their ability to push for a successful solution to the problem in the past, so they are in no hurry. They have never been, since 1974.

Stavros Avgoustides, the Cypriot ambassador to Saudi Arabia, rejects the claim that the Greek Cypriot side has also handled the issue badly and blames Turkey entirely.

The failure of successive attempts to reach a solution was fundamentally due to Turkey’s insistence on keeping Cyprus as a protectorate through the old post-colonial system of guarantees and the presence of Turkish troops on Cypriot soil, Avgoustides Arab News reported.

Cyprus has ended up being ethnically divided as a result of the Turkish military occupation and occupation of 1974 and the policy of ethnic cleansing executed by Turkey against the people of Cyprus.

Judging by the statements coming from Ankara, it is clear that the politicians of the ruling parties have nothing to lose by adopting a tougher line ahead of the UN-led meeting. There is no solution anymore, but a two-state solution, Erdogan said at a meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) last week. Whether you accept it or not, there is no federation anymore.

A day later, in an interview with TRT Haber, Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman, expanded on his statement to the boss. We can not discuss the things we discussed for 40 years for another 40 years, he said.

Now, this issue will be discussed under the roof of the UN. It will be discussed in the 5 + 1 talks. Now we will discuss a two-state solution.

The remarks by Erdogan and Kalin came shortly after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said important talks to reunite Cyprus could not resume if Turkey insists on a two-state agreement that ignores the UN-EU framework for a peace deal.

Even if the meeting of the coming months continues as planned, a successful outcome is not guaranteed. Above all, with the new millennium came a new impetus to resolve the dispute, led by Annan. The 2002 roadmap known as the Annan Plan envisioned a two-component federation, chaired by a rotating presidency.

If the Greek and Turkish Cypriot sides agree on the plan, Cyprus would be offered EU membership. If they fail, only the Greek Cypriot south will be allowed to join.

The Annan plan was put to the Cypriot public in two referendums in 2004. Although it won support among the Turkish Cypriots, it was overwhelmingly rejected by the Greek Cypriots, complicating the situation.

Enmity between the two sides deepened in 2011 when Cyprus began exploring for oil and gas. Turkey responded the following year with its drilling to the ground in northern Cyprus despite protests by the Cypriot government. In a parallel development, the UN-sponsored reunification talks, started in 2015, ended again without end in July 2017.

Then, in October 2020, anti-reunification nationalist Ersin Tatar narrowly won the Turkish Cypriot presidency, making the UN-backed vision for peace seem even more impractical. With the Turkish side backing Ankara’s request for a two-state formula, expectations for an agreement based on UN resolutions have been low.

As for the Greek Cypriots, the terms have not changed, according to Ambassador Avgoustides. “We are committed to continuing the negotiations with the aim of reaching a solution of a bi-zonal, bi-municipal federation as envisaged in the relevant UN resolutions,” he told Arab News.

We sincerely hope that the same level of commitment will be shown by all involved.

A solution must fully respect the fundamental rights and fundamental freedoms of all Cypriots, which will liberate Cyprus from foreign guarantors and the presence of foreign troops and make it fully capable of exercising its role as a beacon of peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean.

While things stand, whether the two competing visions for the future of Cyprus can be reconciled in the near future is an open question.

