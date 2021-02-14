Lebanon receives the first Covid vaccines, World News





Lebanon received its first coronavirus vaccines on Saturday, a day before an inoculation machine was launched in the crisis-stricken Mediterranean country. A plane landed at Beirut airport, an AFP correspondent reported, with authorities saying it was carrying 28,500 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech flown from Belgium. The shipment was the first since the World Bank allocated $ 34 million to inoculate two million of Lebanon’s six million people. Health Minister Hamad Hassan was on the runway to welcome the plane and expressed great “relief”. “It is a dream come true today thanks to the support of the UN and our international partners,” he told reporters. “The vaccine will reach all Lebanese citizens across the country,” as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees and other residents, he promised. Lebanon has been under severe blockade since mid-January, following an unprecedented rise in cases blamed on holiday rallies that forced overcrowded hospitals to return patients. The spread of vaccinations is set to begin on Sunday. Health workers will receive their first dose at Rafik Hariri Hospital, the country’s main public hospital treating the Covid-19 blast, the American University of Beirut Medical Center and St. George orthodox Hospital. “The best gift anyone can ask for on Valentine’s Day,” Rafik Hariri Hospital director Firas Abiad wrote on Twitter. Prime Minister Hassan Diab, 61, will also be vaccinated, his office said. According to Lebanon’s vaccination plan, medical personnel and those over the age of 75 should receive the first stroke. In total, Lebanon hopes to receive about six million doses of vaccine, including two million from Pfizer / BioNTech and another 2.7 million through the international distribution program Covax. Half a million people in Lebanon have registered to get a vaccine, said a health ministry official, though many are reluctant to take the stroke. Of the 500 people surveyed by private think-tank Information International, 31 percent said they would be vaccinated, 38 percent said they would not prefer, and another 31 percent were undecided. Lebanon was already in the throes of its worst economic crisis in decades when it hit Covid-19, and the situation has worsened after a massive explosion at the port of Beirut in August killed more than 200 people and destroyed large parts of the capital. The World Bank and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will monitor the spread, they said in a statement Friday. They aim to “provide fair, broad and rapid access to Covid-19 vaccines to help save lives and support economic recovery,” said World Bank Regional Director Saroj Kumar Jha. Lebanon says 334,086 people have been infected with the coronavirus since February 2020, of whom 3,915 have died.

