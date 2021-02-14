Disha Ravi, 21-year-old climate activist, arrested in Bengaluru by Delhi police for alleged role in “toolkit” shared by Great Thunberg





New Delhi: A 21-year-old Bengaluru climate activist has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the “toolkit” shared by teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter to show support for the farmers’ protest. Disha Ravi is one of the founders of the “Friday for the Future” campaign. Hasshte claimed that she edited the toolkit and sent it forward. The 21-year-old is a student at Mount Carmel College, one of the leading women’s colleges in the city. Delhi police earlier said the creator of the “toolkit”, an organization calling itself the Poetic Justice Foundation, is a Khalistani group. On February 4, Delhi Police filed a case in connection with the toolkit posted on Twitter by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Coming after chaos and violence during the gathering of farmers ’tractors on Republic Day, her tweet had helped draw the global attention of the protest. Delhi police said the package was found on a social media glove before the violence and shows a plot after the January 26 events. “If you follow the revelation of the events of January 26, it reveals an execution of copying the action plan,” Delhi Police had said.

“The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India,” said Delhi Special Police Commissioner Praveer Ranjan. “We have registered a case of spreading discontent against the government of India – it has to do with the insurgency – and disharmony between groups on religious, social and cultural grounds and criminal conspiracy to shape such a plan,” the officer added. . In the course of its investigation, Delhi Police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about email IDs, URLs and certain social media accounts regarding the creators of the “tool” “, which was uploaded via Google Doc and later shared on Twitter. Police said they sought details about email IDs, domain URLs and certain social media accounts mentioned in the “toolkit”. The Center later asked Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts, which it said were spreading misinformation and provocative content about farmers’ agitation, sources said. On February 3, Greta Thunberg posted on Twitter the “toolkit” to show support for the farmers’ protest against the Center’s farm laws that has been in progress on the Delhi borders since November 26. But that was the focus of Republic Day protests. After a while, she deleted the post. The next day, she posted a new “package” with the message: “Here is an updated package from people on land in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document after it was outdated)”. The new document called for protests on February 13th and 14th.

