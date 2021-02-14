Some foreign nationals are receiving coronavirus vaccines in the United States

Mexican social media users immediately outraged Origel, protesting that his ability to fly to the United States for the vaccine crystallized the great inequalities of their nations. At the same time, Florida health leaders, concerned that overseas residents and foreign nationals were flying for expensive doses of low-cost coronavirus vaccine, moved to restrict entry for people living in the state full-time or partial.

But Origel and perhaps thousands of other foreign nationals who have been vaccinated in the United States did not violate federal policy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet addressed the issue of vaccination of foreign nationals. The agency did not address the issue of Americans crossing state lines for shots until Monday, when it told states they could limit coronavirus vaccines to their residents.

The California Vaccination Website makes it clear that staying is not a requirement for getting the vaccine. Arizona admits it may be vaccinating some border crossersalong with the snow birds he considers acceptable.

If they are in Arizona, they are here and in the same situation as someone whose license says another state, said CJ Karamargin, press secretary to Governor Doug Ducey (R). They were still keeping the Arizonans safe. We were keeping everyone safe.

But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has said that the supply of vaccines to states is only for Texas. A spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment. But along the border, where places like Laredo and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, form a large metropolis, health officials say a small number of foreigners are almost certainly crossing.

There may be some people who achieve it through the review process, but you know what? We are a binational community, said Maurice Click, a physician who provides vaccines and other services to patients on behalf of the Laredos Department of Health. Nuevo Laredo and her Laredo. There are families on both sides. We share a culture. We share a language. We share an economy. If one party has a problem, the other party has a problem.

Behind the debate is the polarizing issue of immigration policy, now complicated by difficult health policy decisions during a pandemic emergency. The Biden administration and public health experts say anything that discourages 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States from seeking vaccination, such as strictly enforced residency or legal status requirements, would be self-destructive as the nation tries to achieve herd immunity.

It is a moral and public health necessity to ensure that all individuals living in the United States have access to the vaccine, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. declaration this month. DHS encourages all individuals, regardless of immigration status, to receive the once-acceptable coronavirus vaccine according to local distribution guidelines.

This made Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), The second-highest-ranking Republican in the House, complained in an interview with Fox News that undocumented immigrants could overtake other Americans waiting to receive the vaccine.

In Laredo, for example, Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa, who heads the covid-19 unit at Laredo Medical Center, said his community, which is more than 90 percent Latino, has received less than half the vaccine doses as Lubbock of comparable size. In Dallas, Sharon Davis, chief medical officer of the Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic, said she has received only 300 doses for 26,000 largely undocumented patients.

In Mexico, supply is even shorter than in the United States. So Origel, and apparently the others, did what they could to claim it. Origel said a friend sent her an online form to complete the vaccination in Florida. After he presented it, the authorities called him to a meeting. .

I arrived at the zoo at the appointed hour, with the letter I had filled out, my Mexican passport. “I went, showed him my passport, saw that I had an appointment, they gave me the vaccine,” he said in a telephone interview.

Opposition from his festive tweet was immediate. One tweet called him a vile, miserable person who insults most Mexicans who have no resources to go get vaccinated in the US

Origel defended his trip and said those who criticized him were jealous.

I feel like people are very sensitive, very painful because we all want to be vaccinated. Maybe my mistake was posting the picture in which they were giving me the vaccine, he said. I did not do it for any bad reason, I was saying thank you to the US because they gave me the vaccine.

I have known many Mexicans, thousands, who have gone to get the vaccine in the US, he added. And nothing happened. In San Antonio, Laredo, along the Mexican border, Mexicans will receive the vaccine.

There have been reports of Canadians, Argentines and others coming to Florida to be vaccinated. An Argentine television personality last month posted a video of her mother getting vaccinated in Miami on social media.

There are no official estimates of the number of Mexicans or other Latin American citizens traveling to the United States for the vaccine, but there are many obstacles in their way. The U.S. government has restricted trips across the Mexican border to essential activities. This means that non-residents are not allowed to go shopping or tourism.

But many vehicle Mexicans are accustomed to a binational life, with second homes or businesses in cities such as Houston, San Antonio and San Diego. Others cross the border every day to work in lower paid jobs. Hundreds of thousands of American citizens live in Mexico, and some of them are flying or driving north to get the vaccine.

Some Mexican officials are openly recommending that their citizens seek vaccination in the US The media is packed with what is called vaccine tourism.

My recommendation is, go ahead, do it, said Nuevo Leon’s northern state health secretary Manuel de la O at a news conference in late January. It is an act of survival.

There are all sorts of issues, added Miguel Trevio, mayor of San Pedro Garza Garcia, a neighborhood of the northern city of Monterrey and one of the richest jurisdictions in the country. Some have property and a close relative there, or there are people who just got on a plane, got an appointment, and got vaccinated.

In some cases, that meant getting on the lists of people to be vaccinated with unused doses at the end of the day, he said.

That’s a significant number of people going, he said. Obviously, we are talking about thousands.

In recent weeks, patients have blocked hospitals in Mexico City and Monterrey, pushing them to the brink of collapse after a brutal second wave of infections swept through the country. The Mexican government has achieved more than 172,000 deaths covid-19, the third largest in the world and 18th for more per capita, according to at Johns Hopkins University.

Mexican authorities have pursued the vaccine aggressively and taken hundreds of thousands of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech product. But supplies have dried up mostly in recent weeks, due to a decision by Pfizer to shut down one of its main production facilities to upgrade equipment. Mexico has so far limited the distribution of vaccines to front-line employees and teachers in the southern state of Campeche.

Here, at the pace the government is moving, it will take 35 years before everyone is vaccinated, said Alberto Lara Bazalda, a union leader and lawmaker of the opposition party in the border state of Tamaulipas.

But he is against wealthy Mexicans flying to the United States for the vaccine. It is not correct they do this. It is not ethical, he said.

Reynosa border town mayor Maki Esther Ortiz said some residents are driving to Texas to get vaccinated, but the influx is minimal. I think there are not even 1,000, she said, noting the limitations of covid-19. Those who pass have the advantage of dual nationality, she said.

De la O, Nuevo Leon state health secretary, said in a telephone interview that many who travel from his state to the United States for the vaccine are well-done. There are people of a very high economic level. Many people have private jets, others are renting planes to go get the vaccine.

Leighton Ku, a professor of health policy at George Washington University, said the issue of residence is often tricky for authorities to do. Difficult is difficult to determine with certainty and raises legal questions in securing any kind of benefits.

When compared to the public health benefit from inoculating the entire population and the much bigger supply and distribution problems, the issue of foreign nationals is small, he said