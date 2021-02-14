It is clear Why NewsClick is being targeted and why it was seen as a threat

I write these lines with the awareness that Enforcement Directorate (ED) staff left the residences of Prabir Purkayastha and Githa Hariharan around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after both spent four days in jail. ED people were there as part of their raid on the media platform NewsClick, which Prabir had founded. The raid is apparently to find evidence of some economic offenses committed by the owners of NewsClick. The mainstream media, the so-called mainstream media, is reporting raids as a routine action by ED to investigate any economic or financial crime.

Should complain that a newspaper like that Indian Express, on its front page, begins its story saying that the raids on the internet news platform’s office and the residence of its directors by ED linked are linked to foreign remittances allegedly amounting to Rs 30.51, Indian Express has learned

The raids were still ongoing, but the news gave you a detail of the entities that have supported or funded NewsClick and also give you the allotment of the amount each of them had sent to the media platform. Informs you that three such entities share the same address. Also that ED people could not get clarity about the services that were provided to these entities in exchange for the money they provided NewsClick.

In the tradition of the best journalistic tradition, Prabir, the director and Pranjal, the editor, are sent texts, emails but there is no response from them! How can you blame the story for not carrying the other party’s version?

Don’t reporters know that Prabir would not be able to use his phone or email as ED is in the process of capturing them? How fair is it then to make the version given by the ED officials, when the raids are still ongoing and the other party cannot even give its facts?

Prabir’s career and social or public life does not matter. It does not matter that raids are taking place in a context. NewsClick has been very proactive in reporting the movement of farmers. Her core reports and analytical videos are being watched by millions. A government hell determined to create a bubble in which no information or opinion is allowed, so as not to spoil its nationalist character, would use all means to prevent a rupture of this bubble.

The platform is NewsClick and the people involved in running it take risks because they want to make the content free of expression. Linked inextricably linked to the right of peoples to know. Famous Indian song ‘Yeh hai public, yeb sab jaanti hai (This is the public, knows everything) ‘is based on a misunderstanding of the innate power of the public. The public, in most cases, barely knows what is happening in this world. Modern economic and political processes have become so complex and it is impossible for the public to decipher and obtain an understanding of them.

The public should be kept informed, and then provided with the means to process the information. Needs analytical resources. It is not the competencies that need to be told the truth, but the public. Only an informed public can hold governments accountable.

What governments often do instead is steal the mandate given by the people to serve big money. When people protest, they are reprimanded for not keeping up with the times. platforms NewsClick break the information bubble that the government and the big media want us to be, and therefore are dangerous. They must be disabled.

The most effective way to do this is to destroy their reputation and question their legitimacy. What better way than to make them look financially corrupt? Thus the reputation of Teesta Setalvad was tarnished and Amnesty India rendered it dysfunctional. Amnesty India was raided by ED and other agencies, and the allegations made her involved in money laundering. It became impossible for the organization to function. Finally, Amnesty India was forced to close stores in India. Whose loss was its closure? He had documented the atrocities of the Indian state against the Kashmiri people and also exposed the role of the Delhi police in the violence that had rocked Delhi last year.

NewsClick is also facing the regime’s anger at telling people the truth. We should not be confused about this. Supriya Sharma, Mrinal Pande, Rajdeep Sardesai, Zafar Agha, Vinod Jose, Mandeep Punia, Vinod Dua, Ismat Ara and others are also being persecuted not for spreading ‘dangerous rumors’, but because the regime sees them as a threat. Nor is it Caravan face criminal charges for committing any illegal act.

It is not the luxury of freedom of expression that NewsClick wants to taste. She is engaged in the hard work of reporting from the ground up, showing real photos which the so-called mainstream media are plotting to hide. In the current farmer movement, the big media has been placed in defense of the struggling masses. Media parallel media which now threatens to be known as the mainstream, the real narrator.

The government does not want that. Our friends at NewsClick are suffering because of this and not any financial wrongdoing. It is heartbreaking to see a website that works all the time, despite this attack.

As I write this, I try to understand how words can be celebrated, how literature can become a holiday issue, when novelist Githa Hariharan is made to face this cruelty. How is it that even after four days, no one from the writing community thought it reasonable to utter a word? Is this how we mobilize a community of courage?

Apoorvanand teaches at Delhi University.