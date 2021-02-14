Boris Burrow: Underwater tunnel connecting UK and Northern Ireland planned | MB | tidings





Named ‘Boris Burrow’, the tunnel would run from Stranraer, Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland, according to the Daily Telegraph. It would be approximately 25 miles, which is the same length as the Canal tunnel and could get the green light next month. Network Rail chairman Peter Wendy has been tasked with conducting feasibility studies.

It is hoped the tunnel could help ease post-Brexit tensions caused by the Northern Ireland protocol. The protocol was created to prevent a strong border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. It has led to checks on goods entering the province from the UK and has led to some food shortages in supermarkets. The protocol has provoked harsh criticism from unionist politicians, who have called on the prime minister to scrap the deal.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said on Friday that people should “take into account” what was being said by the unionist community. “It must be recognized in London, Dublin and Brussels that the damage was done by this protocol and therefore we have to deal with it.” Fears are growing that the protocol is fueling sectarian tensions in the province. READ MORE: ‘EU Patronage!’ Brussels is accused of new obstacles to UK trade

A parliamentary debate will now be held later this month to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove is believed to be proposing a “mutual enforcement” plan. This would see the Northern Ireland border restored and the same controls applied to both UK and EU trade.







