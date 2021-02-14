Your city: February 14, 2021 | Column

Once known to the Greeks as Eros, the god of love, Cupid today is known for his extraordinary matchmaking skills and has been associated with Valentine’s Day romance since the 19th century.

I connected with the little boy last week while he was rocking preparing for his busiest time of the year and he agreed to answer some questions about this column.

I: Thank you for taking my call, Mr. Cupid. I know you’re pretty busy these days. Where the hell are you?

Cupid: Loveland.

I: Of course, fool me. How is the weather there?

Cupid: Better than America’s heart of its bitter cold there.

I: That brings me to the next question. Valentine’s Day is in the middle of February, but always fly around in dresses barely. What has this got to do with it?

Cupid: Wings that produce heat like you would not believe. The faster they wave, the higher the Fahrenheit. You should see FPMs (oscillations per minute) as I go through Fargo in February. I may have cold hands but I definitely have a warm heart.

I: According to myth, a person hit by one of your arrows immediately falls in love. Why is bow and arrow your favorite method?

Cupid: I originally wanted an official Red Ryder, carbine action, model air rifle with 200 shots, model, with a compass in stock and this shows the time, but mom complained Id shooting me in the eye, so it did not happen. I do not know. Archery seems safer. Less going back. The arrows are made of gold, so less damage, I think.

I: Do you have any advice for those who have not yet been hit by one of your arrows?

Cupid: I stop jumping out of the way whenever I aim (a hearty laugh). Wearing camouflage does not help either. Seriously, have a heart. Do not rush for anything. True love is worth the wait. The right one will come when you least expect it. Love yourself, be happy and before you know it BOOM! Gotcha!

I: Thank you, ZC Happy Valentine’s Day and stay warm.

Cupid: The same thanks to you and your readers!

Nordic Council of the Great Middle will host Women Ski Clinics Wednesday Winter at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, March 10, at the County Line Trailhead in Grand Mesa.

The clinics are for beginner and timid skiers and take place in a safe and encouraging classroom atmosphere, according to the online calendar post on GJSentinel.com/vendet local.

Participants can learn new skills while enjoying the winter beauty of Grand Mesa, the post says. The cost is $ 45 for a single clinic or $ 160 for the series. Subscribe to gmnc.org, call 970-433-0482 or email [email protected] for information.

The Kiwanis Club of the Grand Crossing is now meeting at 25Sixty Five Magazine, 2565 American Way, next to American Furniture Magazine and Rimrock Walmart.

Meetings are Thursdays at noon. For information about the Kiwanis Club and to attend a guest meeting, go to Kiwanis-gj.org or call 270-6162.

Grand Junction American Legion Post 37 AND Legion District 13 recently introduced baby shower gifts to nine of its female military and their Grand Valley families.

Several local Grand Junction businesses contributed numerous gifts to expectant mothers. Call 640-7971 or email [email protected] for information.

Colorado Canyons Association continues its year of birthday greetings by celebrating the 10th anniversary of service to the community and National Conservation Areas of Western Colorado.

In January, the CCAs wanted the public to learn more about the Colorado Canyons Association. The February birthday wish is to Love your public lands.

With love in the air this month, we hoped the National Conservation Zones would add it to your Valentine’s list, said a press release.

The public is invited to spread love by practicing the seven principles Leave No Trace and sharing it with others (and you may even win a prize).

Go to coloradocanyonsassociation.org to learn the seven principles Leave No Trace and see how to enter the race.

Upcoming CCA events include a river raft trip to learn about the billions of years of written history on the rocks.

The Colorado River Geology and Paleontology ferry trip is scheduled for April 2325 and will explore Ruby Horsethief. The cost and registration information is on the website.

Antonellis Advanced Automotive is on a mission to make a difference in someone’s life to help him or her move forward in their time of need.

To name someone for Wheels at the Gift of High Cars, describe in 150 words or less why this particular person deserves or needs a vehicle.

We are looking for an individual who has a given heart and will use this vehicle to improve the lives of other peoples, said a press release.

Nomination forms are online at antonellisad Advancedauto.com. The deadline for entries is midnight Monday, March 8th.

The car will be presented to the winner at noon March 12, at Antonellis, 365 Bonny St. The 2006 Ford Taurus comes with free oil changes for two years.

It is in a state of emergency and will provide many years of service to the deserving individual, the statement said.

Call 242-0580 for information.

Mesa County Security Council will host the Mesa 2021 County Safety Fair Week, February 2226, featuring a virtual fair focusing on child safety.

The videos will be available for viewing starting February 22 at mesacountysafetycouncil.org. Parents and teachers can have questions and answers after each video to help children remember the most important safety information. Visit the website for information.

