Egypt unveils world’s oldest mass-produced brewery Middle East News





The Egyptian-American team finds a high-yield brewery believed to be more than 5,000 years old.

A high-yield brewery believed to be more than 5,000 years old has been discovered by a team of archaeologists at a burial site in southern Egypt, the tourism ministry said on Saturday. The site containing several units consisting of about 40 clay pots arranged in two rows was discovered in North Abydos, Sohag, by a joint Egyptian-American team, the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page. The brewery probably dates back to the reign of King Narmer, quoted the secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, Mostafa Waziry, as saying, adding that he believed the find was the oldest high-yield brewery in the world. Narmer, who ruled more than 5,000 years ago, founded the First Dynasty and united Upper and Lower Egypt. British archaeologists first discovered the existence of the brewery in the early 20th century, but its location was never determined precisely, the statement said. The joint Egyptian-American team was able to re-locate and uncover its contents, he said. According to Waziry, the brewery consisted of eight large areas which were used as brewing units. Each sector contained about 40 clay pots arranged in two rows. A mixture of cereals and water used for the production of beer was heated in pots, with each pond held in place by levers made of clay placed vertically in the form of rings. A photograph of the materials released by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on February 13, 2021, shows the remains of a series of cauldrons used to brew beer [Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities / AFP] Royal rituals New York University archaeologist Matthew Adams, who heads the joint mission with Deborah Vischak of Princeton University, said studies have shown that beer is produced on a large scale, with about 22,400 liters made at the same time. The brewery may have been built on this site specifically to supply the royal rituals that were taking place inside the burial grounds of the kings of Egypt, the statement quoted him as saying. Evidence of the use of beer in sacrificial rites was found during excavations at the site, the statement said. Evidence of beer production in ancient Egypt is not new, and past discoveries have shed light on such production. Ceramic fragments used by the Egyptians to make beer and dating back 5,000 years were discovered at a construction site in Tel Aviv, the Israeli Antiquities Authority announced in 2015. Abydos, where the latest discovery was made, has given many treasures over the years and is famous for its temples, such as that of Set I. In 2000, a team of American archaeologists unearthed in Abydos the earliest known example of an ancient Egyptian solar boat, dating back to the first Pharaonic dynasty about 5,000 years ago. Egypt has announced some major new discoveries that it hopes will boost tourism, a sector that has been hit hard by a 2011 uprising in the coronavirus pandemic. A mission working near Alexandria recently discovered some mummies from about 2,000 years ago holding golden tongue amulets thought to have been placed in the mouths of the dead to ensure they spoke into the afterlife. Authorities had expected 15 million tourists to visit Egypt in 2020, up from 13 million last year, but the virus has kept holidaymakers away.







