Coronavirus 19: Kiwis urged not to rush to supermarkets

A turn at the Greenlane Countdown in Auckland tonight. Photo / supplied

People have started heading to supermarkets despite the Prime Minister’s calls for Kiwis not to rush into stores when announcing changes to alarm levels across the country.

Auckland will move to level 3 of the Covid-19 alarm from 11.59 tonight for three days.

The rest of New Zealand will be at level 2, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced. These alarm levels will be reviewed within 24 hours.

Supermarkets and petrol stations would remain open so there was “no need to rush to get any essentials,” the prime minister said.

Despite the calls, queues are forming in some Auckland supermarkets.

As of 11:59 p.m. tonight, Auckland moves to alarm level 3 and the rest of New Zealand moves to alarm level 2. The measures will stay in place for three days until midnight Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/P3FVsCun9j – Join against COVID-19 (@ covid19nz) February 14, 2021

In Freeman Bay, Jacqueline Campbell had a cart full of food in the New World on a day she would normally not do any shopping.

Campbell said she and her husband had predicted there would be a jump in readiness levels.

“My husband came in and said, ‘Maybe we should get some food.’

Flour row in Howick Countdown. Photo / Heath Moore

She said when the family heard that the Prime Minister would address the country, the blockade seemed the possible outcome.

Campbell, originally from the US, said she did not want the pandemic to get out of control as it did in her homeland.

“I’m glad they’re doing everything they can to get it under control.”

Less than an hour after the announcement of the blockade, queues were building in the Countdown Ponsonby supermarket. Photo / supplied

Below Level 3, travel in and out of town is also very limited – a possible explanation for the heavier-than-normal traffic heading south on the Auckland South Highway tonight.

The move to level 3 comes after three new Covid-19 cases in the community were reported earlier today – a mother, father and daughter from Papatoetoe.

Ardern said the change in alarm levels was “the right thing to do”.

Ardern said the government is urging Aucklanders to “stay home” and people should work from home where possible.

This means that children are required to stay home from school.

Public places, such as swimming pools and playgrounds, will be closed.

“You will remember that supermarkets, pharmacies, leading manufacturers of retailers and gas stations, all of them will stay open, so there is no need to rush after this announcement to get any essential items. all those providers … they will all be open and continue to be open, “Ardern said.

Queues began to form outside Auckland Greendown Countdown on Sunday night, but the Prime Minister is urging people “not to rush” to the supermarket. Photo / supplied

“If you know someone in Auckland, contact them and please check. And if you are in Auckland, please check your neighbors, make sure they are cared for and supported,” she said.

“I’m asking New Zealand to continue to be strong and polite.”

She said we all have this feeling of “not again”.

She assured the nation, “We will be fine.”

Less than an hour after the announcement of the blockade, queues were building in the Countdown Ponsonby supermarket.

One customer remarked, “There must be another rush to the toilet paper.”

The countdown to Howick was particularly busy for a Sunday night following the news of the move to the Level 3 block.

Some items were sold at Howick Countdown. Photo / Heath Moore

One buyer said the store was not crowded but some items were familiar. Flour and chocolate had to be refilled.

One customer said they decided to buy tonight just in case there was a shortage of items they would normally get at grocery shopping on Monday.

Workers seemed busy preparing to refill running out of items.

More people seemed to be wearing masks than usual.

At Ponsonby Rd, Revelry bar manager Darren Taylor realized Level 3 meant the bar would have to be closed.

“So for us it is not a good thing. We have to be at Level 2.”

Taylor was with a friend who was having dinner when the announcement of the blockade was made.

The hospitality industry has been hit hard in previous blockades.

Taylor hoped the alert level would drop over the weekend.

In the meantime, he said friends in the industry were philosophically describing the latest blockade as a “three-day break”.

People outside the Auckland Greenlane Countdown on Sunday night. Photo / supplied

LEVEL 3: Auckland

– Stay at home and work remotely if possible

– Schools and day care are open only to the children of essential workers

– Limited meetings for 10 people

– Travel restrictions with borders around Auckland

– Public places such as swimming pools and indoor playgrounds

LEVEL 2: The rest of New Zealand

– People can still go to work

– Schools and kindergartens remain open

– Meetings limited to 100 people

– Travel to Auckland Limited