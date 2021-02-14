LIVE: Russia reports 14,185 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

International
India has successfully crossed the eight million mark in terms of the number of beneficiaries vaccinated for Covid-19 by inoculating 80,52,454 healthcare and front line workers.
Administration of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to those beneficiaries who completed the 28-day period from receiving the first dose also began on 13 February. According to the Union health ministry, 84,807 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the second dose by 6 a.m. Saturday.
India’s coronavirus load on Saturday totaled 10,892,746 with the addition of 12,143 new cases, 103 deaths and 11,395 new recoveries, according to data submitted by the health ministry.
Meanwhile, the United States has raised concerns over the World Health Organization (WHO) investigation into the origin of the coronavirus in Wuhan. The U.S. National Security Adviser has raised concerns about the possibility of China interfering in the WHO investigation. China reacted harshly to U.S. concerns, saying the country “should not point fingers” at countries that helped the WHO during the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported by Reuters. In Europe, Britain will soon start vaccinating more people as it is close to aiming to vaccinate over 15 million people in the priority group.
February 14, 2021 02:36 PM ISSHT
Japan approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Japan’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday it had officially approved the Pfizer Inc. Covid-19 vaccine, the first such approval in the country as it stepped up efforts to curb a third wave of infections ahead of the Summer Olympics, Reuters reports.
FEBRUARY 14, 2021 IS 02:04 PM
Odisha registers 73 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours
The case load of Odisha Covid-19 on Sunday rose to 3,36,174 as 73 other people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said, reports PTI.
February 14, 2021 01:21 PM ISSHT
Russia reports 14,185 new Covid-19 cases
Russia reported 14,185 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, including 1,559 in Moscow, bringing the national infection number to 4,071,883 since the pandemic began, Reuters reports.
FEBRUARY 14, 2021 12:08 PM IS
New Zealand announces 3-day closure after 3 Covid-19 cases were reported
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday announced a three-day blockade in the country’s largest city Auckland after three new local Covid-19 cases were reported, Reuters reports.
February 14, 2021 11:34 AM AMSHT
Arunachal does not report any new cases of Covid-19
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a senior health official said, reports PTI.
February 14, 2021 10:40 AM ISSHT
Brazil reports more than 1,000 Covid daily deaths for the fifth day
Brazil recorded another 1,043 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll across the country to 238,532, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday, ANI reports.
February 14, 2021 10:17 AM ISSHT
Australia: Closed Victoria registers 2 new Covid-19 cases
Australia’s second most populous state, Victoria, reported two new cases of local infection transmitted Covid-19 on Sunday, the second day of a premature blockage as authorities tried to curb the spread of the highly infectious variant of the disease in the UK. reports Reuters.
February 14, 2021 9:37 AM
India registers 12,194 new Covid-19 cases, less than 100 victims in 24 hours
India on Sunday reported 12,194 new Covid-19 cases and 92 fatalities. Total recoveries exceeded 10.6 million with the active load of cases increasing to 1.37 lakhs, according to data from the health ministry.
February 14, 2021 09:21 AM AMSHT
Maharashtra: Thane registers 279 new Covid cases
Thane has added 279 new cases of coronavirus, increasing the number of infections in Maharashtra district to 2,57,391, an official said Sunday, the PTI reports.
February 14, 2021 8:50 AM
The EU will follow the approval of the variant Covid vaccines modified
The European Union will soon follow up on approvals of coronavirus vaccines adapted to fight mutations, Bloc Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in an interview with the Sunday newspaper, Reuters reports.
February 14, 2021 08:33 AM
Ethiopia reports 756 new Covid-19 cases
Ethiopia registered 756 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide number to 145,704, the country’s Ministry of Health said on Saturday, ANI reports.
14 February 2021 07:42 AM
New Zealand reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, first since January
New Zealand announced on Sunday three new cases purchased in the country Covid-19, the first in the country since the end of January, when a returning passenger tested positive after quarantining, reports Reuters.
