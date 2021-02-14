Connect with us

Ramaphosa fails to gather markets

JOHANNESBURG – The RAND moved to the back foot with shares pulling back on Friday after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Nation State Address (SONA) failed to gather markets.

The order fell to R14.69 for the dollar during early trading after rising to a one-month high on Thursday when it returned to R14.63 against the currency.

The JSE benchmark index easily whitened gains early Friday at 65,847 points after closing Thursday with 65,882 points, as both the miners and retailers overall retailers were at a loss.

TreasuryONEs currency risk strategist Andre Cilliers said Ramaphosa SONA had no influence on the local currency.

Markets are very much in a bearish pattern at the moment with very little big movement everywhere, Ciliers said.

Ramaphosas Sona repeated many of last year ‘s promises, such as job creation, with the addition of the Covid-19 vaccination program to revive the economy.

There was no reference to fiscal challenges, issues that will affect South Africa’s credit rating as they could be left to the finance minister when he sets the Budget in two weeks.

FXTMs Lukman Otunuga said little information was provided to Sona about how the government planned to speed up the Covid-19 vaccine program.

Given the gravity of the situation and the main threat Covid-19 poses to Africa’s most industrialized economy, a lack of knowledge on the issue left investors empty-handed, Otunuga said.

It is becoming clear that rand is pulling forces from outside forces in the form of U.S. fiscal hopes and improving global sentiment.

However, the speech hit the right notes for expanding power generation capacity.

Ramaphosa described a change in governments’ energy policy to accommodate self-generation, saying 2,600MW of additional renewable energy would be procured soon as part of Bid Window 5.

He also said that within the next three months the government will change the law to raise the licensing threshold for embedded generation by 1MW while the industry is pushing for 50MW.

Eskoms forecast for demand and generating capacity shows a high probability of power outages between 1 000MW and 2 000MW every week for the next two months.

The service this week increased load shedding in Phase 3 after a generating unit each at the Lethabo, Kendal and Duvha power plants was taken out for repairs. Leadership Business SA (BLSA) said the commitment to raise the licensing threshold for embedded generation was a positive step.

This is another change that could immediately lead to an increase in private sector investment as many companies will quickly start projects to generate their own electricity, BLSA said.

However, we do not believe it is necessary to consult the threshold to which it should apply. Consultation implies further delays.

Over the past year, South Africa has experienced a significant decline in growth and a significant increase in unemployment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

NKC African Economy Pieter du Preez said the restrictions imposed during the last week of December, which lasted until the end of January, will have a significant effect on economic growth in the first quarter of 2021.

Therefore, we expect a contraction in the first quarter before a gradual recovery continues, as local demand remains muted due to slow progress in vaccinations and industrial activity being hurt by power outages, he said.

BUSINESS REPORT



Related Topics: