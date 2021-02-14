Valentine’s Day has long been an opportunity to praise your loved ones with gifts and tell them how much you love them.

We marvel then, that it is a day born of death, war, and torture.

Like many calendar celebrations in this country, the root of Valentine’s Day is found in Christianity and especially for an unlucky man in love, and life, Valentine.

Valentine’s story has many different accounts, but they all meet the same terrible end.

One version is that Valentine was a Roman priest who performed secret weddings to save men from going to war, a rule that existed in the Roman Empire around 200-300 AD.

Another version says he was actually a Bishop in Terni, Italy, also attributed to him performing secret marriages.

Either way, in both versions Valentine met a brutal end around 270 AD when he was executed for challenging the emperor.

But previously he allegedly fell in love with his prison daughter and the night before his execution he is believed to have written her a letter he signed, ‘Your Valentine’.





Other accounts also say that Valentine healed the girl from blindness and converted the entire family to Christianity before she was killed on February 14th.

But the Valentine’s Day tradition took a long time to become the day we know it as now.

Only in the 5th century when Pope Gelasius supposedly wanted to get rid of the rampant Lupercalia festival, celebrated on February 15, which is believed to have included excessive joys, animal sacrifices and casual reunions.

Pope Gelasius abolished the festival and replaced it with much healthier affair to commemorate Valentine on the date of the execution of the saints.

But even then, Valentine’s Day was thought of as a romantic day or a day to celebrate love.

This tradition did not appear until about 1,000 years later, in 14th century England, and is believed to have begun with the famous poet and author Geoffrey Chaucer.





Historians believe that Chaucers poetry Parliament and Crowds , which he wrote in 138090, is the first connection between Valentine’s Day and the celebration of love.

In the poem Chaucer wrote: Because it was on Valentine’s Day, when every bird comes there to choose its mate.

It is believed that the first love letters referring to Valentine’s Day began to appear in the 14th century after the poem was published.

Since then, Valentine’s Day has evolved to include chocolates, roses, and even diamonds in its culture of showing love to another important one.

Valentine’s Day has turned into a massive global industry, last year the UK spent around 855 million on cards and gifts.

It is ridiculous to think that everything could have started with a man to be executed.