Detachment in eastern Ladakh areas is surrender to China: Antony

Senior Congress leader and former defense minister AK Antony on Sunday claimed that the secession in both the Galwan Valley and Lake Pangong Tso areas and the creation of a buffer zone was a surrender of India’s rights.

Addressing a press conference, he also said that at a time when India was facing numerous challenges at the border and was facing a situation similar to the war, the increase in the defense budget this year is small and insignificant and it was a betrayal of the country.

The government had stated categorically on Friday that India had not accepted any territory following the secession agreement with China in the areas of Lake Pangong in eastern Ladakh.

Mr Antony said he was saddened that the Narendra Modi government was not giving due priority to national security at a time when China was becoming militant and Pakistan continued to promote terrorism.

He said disengagement was good as it reduced tension but should not be done at the cost of national security.

The two breakaways in Galwan and Pangong Tso are a surrender, he claimed, adding that this resulted in the surrender of areas traditionally controlled by India.

We are relinquishing our rights, he claimed, noting that the Galwan Valley as Indian territory was never a disputed land even in 1962.

Disconnection and buffer zone means handing over our land at the moment, he claimed, while warning that the government is not understanding the importance of this disconnection and the creation of buffer zone.

He warned that China could play disorder at any time by helping Pakistan in Siachen.

We want to know from this government when there will be a status quo ante as in mid-April 2020 across the India-China border, he said, asking what the governments planned in this regard.

He also said the government should take the country and the people in confidence in restoring the status quo ante to the borders.

He said the government always consulted with leaders of all political parties before making such a decision and should take national security into account.

Mr Antony claimed the government did not increase the defense budget to appease China and give a message that it did not want to face them.

To reassure China, the government sent a message by not raising this defense budget that we do not want to face you. To appease China, we have agreed to secede on Chinese terms, he claimed.

When the whole country is facing serious challenges from China and Pakistan, the senior leader of Congress said the armed forces are seeking support and significant increases in the defense budget.

But compared to the revised defense budget of recent years, this budget has made a small and insufficient increase of only 1.48%.

It is a betrayal of the country. The government has destroyed our armed forces. The government is not paying due attention to national security, he further accused.