International
Detachment in eastern Ladakh areas is surrender to China: Antony
He also said the government should take the country and the people in confidence in restoring the status quo ante to the borders.
Senior Congress leader and former defense minister AK Antony on Sunday claimed that the secession in both the Galwan Valley and Lake Pangong Tso areas and the creation of a buffer zone was a surrender of India’s rights.
Addressing a press conference, he also said that at a time when India was facing numerous challenges at the border and was facing a situation similar to the war, the increase in the defense budget this year is small and insignificant and it was a betrayal of the country.
The government had stated categorically on Friday that India had not accepted any territory following the secession agreement with China in the areas of Lake Pangong in eastern Ladakh.
Mr Antony said he was saddened that the Narendra Modi government was not giving due priority to national security at a time when China was becoming militant and Pakistan continued to promote terrorism.
He said disengagement was good as it reduced tension but should not be done at the cost of national security.
The two breakaways in Galwan and Pangong Tso are a surrender, he claimed, adding that this resulted in the surrender of areas traditionally controlled by India.
We are relinquishing our rights, he claimed, noting that the Galwan Valley as Indian territory was never a disputed land even in 1962.
Disconnection and buffer zone means handing over our land at the moment, he claimed, while warning that the government is not understanding the importance of this disconnection and the creation of buffer zone.
He warned that China could play disorder at any time by helping Pakistan in Siachen.
We want to know from this government when there will be a status quo ante as in mid-April 2020 across the India-China border, he said, asking what the governments planned in this regard.
He also said the government should take the country and the people in confidence in restoring the status quo ante to the borders.
He said the government always consulted with leaders of all political parties before making such a decision and should take national security into account.
Mr Antony claimed the government did not increase the defense budget to appease China and give a message that it did not want to face them.
To reassure China, the government sent a message by not raising this defense budget that we do not want to face you. To appease China, we have agreed to secede on Chinese terms, he claimed.
When the whole country is facing serious challenges from China and Pakistan, the senior leader of Congress said the armed forces are seeking support and significant increases in the defense budget.
But compared to the revised defense budget of recent years, this budget has made a small and insufficient increase of only 1.48%.
It is a betrayal of the country. The government has destroyed our armed forces. The government is not paying due attention to national security, he further accused.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]