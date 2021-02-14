Explains the year of the Ox Instagram trend





Unlike most countries, China celebrates the New Year in February on the second full moon, which marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. The Chinese or Lunar New Year is usually called the Spring Festival and is based on the lunar calendar. What is the year of the ox? In Chinese astrology, twelve animals represent the Chinese zodiac signs. Each year, an animal and its personality traits are assigned to the 12-month period. And 2021 is the Year of the Cow, which is said to bring stability and tranquility. It is projected to be a year of great opportunities and economic prosperity. Why is it significant this year? The Year of the Cow will replace the Year of the Mouse (2020) which is traditionally filled with turmoil. Worldwide, the Covid-19 pandemic caused many deaths and economic downturns. This year, however, Kau is projected to provide much-needed stability. How did it go viral on social media? Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have teamed up in Chinese New Year celebrations. From stickers to AR effects and filters, both platforms have come up with features that allow users to celebrate the event online. On Instagram, to commemorate the occasion, the platform has come up with a new story feature that simply compiles the celebrations of people from all over the world. To be a part of the story, you must use any of the Cow Year Posters in their stories. The platforms also released new AR effects and filters, as appropriate, which users can add to their stories. The new features will be available on the platform until February 17th. Facebook got a new Like button pic.twitter.com/NDpK05jF0t Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 10, 2021 With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to restrict travel, new features have gone viral on social media. Incidentally, Facebook and its products are not available in China. JOIN NOW: Explained Telegram Channel Express







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos