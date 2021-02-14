Germany tightens border controls to keep virus variants away





Germany has implemented stricter border controls at its borders with the Czech Republic and Austria Tyrol Province in a bid to stop the spread of more contagious variants of the coronavirus

BERLIN – Germany on Sunday tightened border controls on its borders with the Czech Republic and the Austro-Tyrol province in a bid to stem the spread of more contagious variants of the coronavirus. The new restrictions, which took effect at midnight, restrict entry to those areas for German citizens and residents, truck drivers, transport and health care personnel, and others who must register online and take a negative test. coronavirus. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the new controls could cause some delays at the border and that German police would not just move traffic. Infection rates in Germany have plummeted steadily in recent weeks, but officials are concerned about the potential impact of the variants first discovered in Britain and South Africa. Both variants have been reported in Germany, but so far seem to account for only a small proportion of cases. A significant number of cases of the latter have been discovered in Tyrol, whose residents had to show a recent negative coronavirus test to travel to the rest of Austria as of Friday. The proliferation of the British variant has prompted a complete blockade of several Czech districts on the border with Germany and Poland. To prevent a congestion of trucks within Austria, regional officials in Tyrol planned to check trucks heading for Germany at the Brenner crossing with Italy to ensure drivers had the necessary documents to enter Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany’s 16 state governors agreed on Wednesday to extend most of the country’s blocking restrictions until March 7, although schools and hairdressers could open sooner. They set a new target of 35 new cases per 100,000 residents per week before allowing small shops, museums and other businesses to reopen. That figure stood at 57.4 on Sunday, from a peak of nearly 200 just before Christmas. The eastern state of the governor of Saxony warned the Germans not to wait too soon. Unfortunately, there can be no Easter holiday in Germany this year, Michael Kretschmer was quoted as saying to Bild am Sonntag. Too much mobility as a result of travel and tourism already in April would be poison. We would destroy everything we have achieved since mid-December. Hotels and restaurants in Saxony, which was hit hard in the autumn and winter, will have to stay closed during Easter and the reopening of theaters and operas will have to wait until after Easter, he said. – Follow the coronavirus pandemic coverage by AP at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos