Make Govt Israel Stop Blocking COVID-19 Vaccines in Palestine: WHO Activists





New Delhi:Fighters for Peace, an Israeli-Palestinian NGO, wrote to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urging him to ensure that the Israeli government does not block the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Palestine anymore. Since Israel began vaccinating, it has kept the Palestinians almost completely out of the process. Even within the Peacekeepers, in the letter to Ghebreyesus, Israeli members have all been vaccinated while Palestinian members wait endlessly. Nearly five million Palestinians live in Gaza and the West Bank. In the letter, activists say Israel is not pursuing its obligations under international law. "Despite Israel being successful in its COVID-19 vaccination program, which in recent days has begun to include every Israeli citizen over the age of 16, including Israeli settlers living illegally in the West Bank so far the Israeli government "It accepted for the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank only a few thousand vaccines, mainly for health workers," it said. Israel has the means to vaccinate Palestinians as well, but is choosing not to do so, the letter goes on. "It is also absolutely clear that the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank or the Hamas organization in the Gaza Strip do not have the political and economic bargaining power to compete in the global vaccine market. As it is known, there are also EU countries that complain about the rate of delivery of vaccines to their citizens. " The Israeli government is denying the vaccine to Palestinians for purely political reasons, activists say. "The state of Israel is in the midst of an election campaign and there is strong opposition in the electorate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and right-wing parties to any minimal humanitarian and Palestinian gesture." The WHO must intervene, the letter says, against the "discriminatory, illegal and immoral policies" of the Israeli government. Read the full letter below.







