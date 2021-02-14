The plan to remove England from the third blockade will be announced within a week and details of what the guide contains have begun to emerge.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would publish the roadmap to get England out of the deadlock by the week of 22 February.

Mr Johnson has also said he hopes to be able to reopen schools two weeks after that, on March 8th.

According to reports, the roadmap will be set in three phases – with the reopening of schools followed a month later by the reopening of shops and non-essential retail and a month later by the reopening of the premises.

There are reports that there will be no levels, with all of England following the same rules and the mixing of houses will start again at the same time as pubs are allowed to start serving people outside in early April.

Experts predict that Covid issues will go down to the same level without lifting the restrictions at the end of the first blockade by March 8th.

The government has made it clear that there are no ‘arbitrary target dates’ for reopening anything – with any rules depending on infection levels at the time.

These are the main dates we know so far.

February 15

By Monday, 15 February, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be presented with all the latest key data on coronavirus numbers across the UK.

This will allow him to spend the next week finalizing the off-road map – which will set dates for the reopening of key parts of the economy and ease stricter blocking rules.

The government will have completed offering the first dose of the vaccine to all in the four most vulnerable categories set by the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee by Monday.

It will then begin offering the vaccine to anyone over the age of 60, and clinically vulnerable.

Monday also sees the beginning of tough quarantine rules in England.

Anyone arriving in the country from one of the 33 countries on the red list will have to stay in a quarantine hotel for 10 days and secure two negative Covid test results.

Failure to comply with the new rules will result in a fine ranging from 1.00 to 10 years in prison.

February 22nd

Home Secretary Victoria Atkins confirmed on Friday that Boris Johnson will place “his map” on February 22nd.

The Prime Minister is expected to explain to the people of England what restrictions will be eased first and when, and what criteria must be met for each step to take place.

Details have been leaked to the press and it has been suggested that the Government is considering a three-phase approach to removing the rules.

The exit plan will go to Parliament for a debate.

March 8

The Prime Minister has already set March 8 as the earliest date for the reopening of schools in England.

A gradual return is expected.

Young elementary school students may be among the first to return.

Currently, all students are being taught at home, except for the children of key workers and children in need, who continued to go to school to learn face-to-face.

The rules will cover all schools, from childcare and daycare to university.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a No. 10 adviser, said Friday that the Government will “have some gangs” to begin reopening schools in March before it begins easing further restrictions in April.

He hopes the nation can be in its “final stalemate.”

March 22

Beenshte speculated that the Government may allow more outdoor companionship between families, starting at a stage in Mars.

This would include easing the rules to allow outdoor leisure such as picnics, golf and tennis.

Hasht reported that you will be allowed to meet outdoors with an individual from another family.

April 4

Reports claim that pubs and restaurants may be allowed to reopen, under strict rules, sometime after Easter in April.

Previous level restrictions such as the 22:00 curfew and the “essential meal” requirement will be removed as part of a “simplification” of rules to ease confusion, it was reported.

It seems that people will initially be allowed to drink only outside.

recently reported that non-core stores were opening for reopening in April from Downing Street.

Currently, only essential stores such as supermarkets and chemists are allowed to open.

May 1

The government hopes to have provided a vaccine for all seniors over the age of 50 and clinically vulnerable people by the end of April.

On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said this would then allow the coronavirus restrictions to be lifted – as 99 percent of those most likely to die from the disease would have been vaccinated.

Professor Neil Ferguson said he hoped countries with low infection rates would be able to return to cheaper first-class-style restrictions in May.

He suggested a Type 2 level system could be in place across England in May if infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths are low enough.

May 15

At this point, all 50s and clinically vulnerable persons should have a first dose of the vaccine and have time for the vaccine to provide immunity.

This would allow for a more complete reopening of pubs and restaurants – as well as the rest of the hospitality and tourism sector.

JUNE

Beenshte speculated that sports fans could be allowed into stadiums in time for the European football championships, which start in June.

July

Summer holidays can begin. The government is said to be working on vaccine passports which could allow British tourists to go on holiday abroad.

The certificates would help tourists prove they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Greece and Spain are among the countries expected to reopen their borders to UK holidaymakers within months.

Estimates are hopeful that every adult in the UK could be offered a first dose of the vaccine this summer.

August

The government will begin to extend a third dose of the vaccine among the older and more vulnerable groups.

Experts have said a third dose may be needed, especially among the most vulnerable groups, with stimulants and vaccines against new variants becoming an annual event like flu strikes.

The rules for wearing masks and social distance in England are set to continue in the fall, and possibly until the end of the year.