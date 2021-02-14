International
12 bodies found from Tapovan project sites, Raini; the number increases to 50
Of the more than 200 missing, the bodies of 50 people have been found, although search and rescue operations have intensified, according to reports.
On Sunday, 12 bodies were found, from the sites of the flood-damaged oil project in Tapovan and Raini of Uttarakhand Chamoli district.
Five bodies were recovered from the NTPC’s 520 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project tunnel. These are the first troops to be recovered from the site where garbage clearing and drilling operations have been taking place on a war base since the disaster struck. Three others were recovered from Raini, where a 13.2 MW hidel project along Rishiganga was destroyed in disaster.
Recoveries take the life in the flood incident from Uttarakhand to 50, while over 200 people remain missing.
The bodies were kept in a temporary mortuary built in Tapovan, an officer told the news agency PTI.
Two of the bodies have reportedly been identified. One greets from Narendra Nagar in Tehri district and another from Kalsi in Dehradun district, said District Magistrate Chamoli Swati S Bhadauria.
She added that a helicopter was kept ready on the spot to provide medical assistance to the survivors, if any.
Following the recovery of the two new bodies, the search and rescue operation has intensified.
The NTPC Tapovan-Vishnugad hydropower project had suffered severe damage in the rapid flooding, which also destroyed the Rishiganga hydrocarbon project.
Rescue crews continued to widen a hole in the Silt pollution tunnel at the project site in Tapovan, where about 30 people are believed to have been trapped.
A “sudden landslide” of millions of tons of snow from a hill in the Tapovan-Reni area of Uttarakhand Chamoli District led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga energy project.
With agency inputs
