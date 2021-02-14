Valentine’s Day has a deep history, appreciate it

EDGE

Maybe when you live in a pandemic time everything that spins through a writer’s brain starts to be titled in time.

I keep thinking about the amazing “Love in the Time of Cholera” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, a novel of youthful love, lost love and most recently rediscovery and redemptive love.

Is today “Valentine’s Day in the time of COVID”?

A kind of obscurity for what I traditionally try to say in this space and I do not want to say so. But like many recent phenomena, things are not always what you think.

Valentine’s Day for many of us is the fluffy polar bear, red roses, Cupid, sweetened hearts, chocolates, wine and a wonderful excuse for a meeting night.

it it’s all those things.

As one of my editors responded when asked during a recent meeting with some of our community partners in a “question of the day” exercise, I loved Valentine when I was a kid. This was not because I was a particularly wealthy Valentine recipient (I have always been more than a flower gardener), I enjoyed the contest and liked being able to express to my schoolmates how much fun it was to be their friends and how much they meant to me.

But like many of the iconic holidays we celebrate, Valentine’s Day has deep roots going back to the last days of ancient Rome about 1500 years ago.

Rest assured though, though ancient, her legends are rooted in the things we love to this day: love, devotion, danger, and the greatest rewards.

The name of the holiday, of course, was Valentine, which in some traditions is associated with various martyrdoms.

His feast day is celebrated every year on the 14th of February. One occasion for this holiday was the Valentine ministry for Christians persecuted by the Romans and also a story of his miraculous restoration of the appearance of his blind prison daughter. The legend seems to have been embellished on the intrusive millennium to include a note about the girl signed as “Your Valentine” no doubt as a farewell before the saint was executed.

But the one that is most approving of the way we celebrate his holiday is the narrative in some stories of how Valentine in Friar Laurence fashion of fame “Romeo and Juliet” married potentially crucified lovers in a difficult situation.

A story goes that Valentine performed weddings for Christian soldiers who were forbidden to marry. Roman Emperor Claudius II had banned the married marriage of his soldiers because he thought it made them less credible, although some historians challenge this account.

Some of the symbols we now associate with Valentine’s Day also come from these legends surrounding the saint. Someone says Valentine wore a ring placed with anametist on which was engraved an image of Cupid. Soldiers who wanted to get married would know by heart that Valentine was their ready vehicle.

There are also Valentine tales cutting out paper images of hearts he would give to these soldiers to remind them of their devotion to God and Christianity.

The complication of the whole Valentine story is that there were a number of martyrs of this name, so it is difficult to say whether a singlehistorical figure led to the name and the subsequent feast and celebration or whether it was the result of a union. I believe the latter is likely.

Through the centuries and different cultures where the Valentine’s Day tradition has originated, new circumstances have been added.

In the 1500s, Valentine’s Day was associated with romantic love at a time when cortical love flourished in literature, art and society.

The custom of sending flowers, food and cards seems to have come from the UK and may be accompanied by a legendary character named Jack Valentine, who would supposedly knock on the back doors of houses and leave food for the children ( not everyone apparently saw Jack happily).

In the 1900s in England, the day became an occasion when couples expressed love for each other with all the things we do today.

In some religious circles, the day marks an opportunity to renew marriage vows.

I think “Valentine’s Day at the time of COVID” is perhaps a holiday made sweeter of all the things we face now because it makes or should make our appreciation for those we love much richer and more Important.

Keep your special person much closer to you today. Remember how blessed you are. Remember the long, long history of the people before us who brought us here.

And to my girlfriend: Happy Valentine’s Day and thank you for being you.

Matthew Sauer, executive editor and general manager of the Herald-Tribune, can be reached at [email protected]