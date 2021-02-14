Horoscope and birthdays for February 14, 2021





Sunday, February 14, 2021 DASHI (March 21 – April 19): This is another great day to enjoy the company of friends and band members. One can encourage you to have an ambitious goal. Taurus (April 20 – May 20): You make a fabulous impression on anyone in a position of authority today parents, bosses, teachers and police. They see you as competent, capable and even wealthy (regardless of whether you are). Gemini (May 21 – June 20): You are eager for big travel plans! However, many of you are just as eager for other plans related to publishing, law, medicine, or anything related to further education. CANCER (June 21 – July 22): Discussions about joint property or how to deal with something you own along with others (this includes debt) will be positive today. You can see an ambitious solution to something. LEO (July 23 – August 22): Relationships with others are optimistic and optimistic today. You can make great plans with a partner or a friend. Maybe someone else’s enthusiasm will inspire you. VIRGO (August 23 to September 22): Work-related trips are likely now or in the future. Meanwhile, many of you are entertaining big plans for what you want to achieve. Group efforts pay off today! LIBRA (September 23 to October 22): Team sports are a fun choice today. In fact, your involvement with any group, including children, will be an engaging, enjoyable experience. SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21): This is a great day for family discussions. Relatives are open to entertaining great ideas, perhaps about home expansion or redecoration projects. SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21): This is a busy, fast-paced day because you have an ambitious schedule to do. Not only are you trying to do a lot, but you are also making big plans with others. Teasing! Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): When it comes to money ideas or financial relationships, do not be afraid to think hard today! Whatever you do can affect others. Work in groups to increase your profits. AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): You are optimistic today, so have great ideas. In particular, you will be successful when dealing with groups of friends, even members of the general public. PISCES (February 19 – March 20): Today you have your secret enthusiasm for a private project you are working on. You are also inspired by deeper values ​​that give you a greater appreciation for your life. Born today: You are playful, mercurial and high spirited. You will always be young. You have an interest in history. Have a more fun year for fun! How lucky you are! Expect added popularity and warm friendships. Gratitude will be a theme because you will appreciate the daily joys and beauty around you. This year is the time for an important election. Choose wisely. Today’s Birthdays Actor Andrew Prine is 85. Country singer Razzy Bailey is 82. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is 79. Jazz musician Maceo Parker is 78. Journalist Carl Bernstein is 77. Former Senate Judd Gregg, RN.H ., is 74 years old. TV personality Pat OBrien is 73. Magician Teller (Penn and Teller) is 73. Cajun singer-songwriter Michael Doucet (Beausoleil) is 70. Actor Ken Wahl is 64. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 62. Actor Meg Tilly is 61. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is 61. Singer-producer Dwayne Wiggins is 60. Actor Sakina Jaffey is 59. Actor Enrico Colantoni is 58. Actor Zach Galligan is 57. Actor Valente Rodriguez is 57. Former tennis player Manuela Maleeva is 54. Actor Simon Pegg is 51. Rock musician Kevin Baldes (Lit) is 49. Rock Rob (Matchbox Twenty) is 49. Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe is 49. Actor Danai Gurira is 43. Actor Matt Barr is 37 Actor Stephanie Leonidas is 37 Actor Jake Lacy is 35. Actor Tiffany Thornton is 35. Actor Brett Dier is 31. Actor Freddie High more is 29.

