EU pushes China to end BBC ban

history.link_photo.chapterFILE – In this photo file on February 4, 2021, a man wearing a face mask to protect himself from the spread of coronavirus walks along an observation deck near the CCTV Headquarters building, the home of the Chinese state television network CCTV, and the arm outside the CGTN. in Beijing. China has banned the BBC World News television channel from several points where it could be seen in the country as possible revenge after British regulators revoked the license of Chinese state broadcaster CGTN. (Photo AP / Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Beijing – The European Union (EU) on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News channel in retaliation for the withdrawal of the British state broadcaster CGTN.

The EU said in a statement that the Beijing move further restricted “freedom of expression and access to information within its borders” and violated both the Chinese constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The statement also said Hong Kong ‘s announcement that its public broadcaster would also stop broadcasting on the BBC added to the “ongoing erosion of rights and freedoms” in China’ s semi – autonomous territory since the imposition of security last year. new national broad law.

“The EU remains strongly committed to protecting media freedom and pluralism, as well as to protecting the right to freedom of expression online and offline, including the freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information without interference of any kind. , “said the statement.

While Britain is no longer in the EU, it remains a member of the Council of Europe, which oversees a 1989 agreement linking broadcasting licenses. Britain, US correspondents and foreigners based in China have expressed disappointment with the BBC ban.

China’s move on Thursday was largely symbolic, as BBC World only appeared on cable TV systems in hotels and apartments for foreigners and some other businesses. However, the move came amid growing conflict between Beijing and Western governments over a host of issues ranging from human rights to trade and the coronavirus pandemic in which Chinese criticism of foreign media coverage has played a significant role. .

The National Broadcasting Administration of China said the BBC World News coverage of the country violated the requirements for news reporting to be true and impartial, reflecting complaints over BBC reports about the government’s initial response to the virus outbreak in China.

Other complaints were related to allegations of forced labor and sexual abuse in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang, the home of Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim groups. The EU statement specifically linked the ban to BBC reporting on those topics.

It was unclear whether BBC reporters in China would be affected. Last year, Beijing expelled foreign reporters for The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times over disputes with former President Donald Trump’s administration and complaints about media criticism of the ruling Communist Party.

Britain’s communications watchdog, Ofcom, revoked its license for CGTN, China’s English-language satellite news channel, on February 4, citing links to the Communist Party, among other reasons.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Ofcom acted on “political grounds based on ideological bias”.

FILE – This photo of the file on October 17, 2007, shows the BBC, British Corporation Broadcasting Corporation at their offices in White City, London. China has banned the BBC World News television channel from several points where it could be seen in the country as possible revenge after British regulators revoked the license of Chinese state broadcaster CGTN. (AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

