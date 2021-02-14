International
‘Picnics and coffee out’ as blockage to be set up from March 8
Picnics and meeting friends for a coffee in the park are said to be the first activities allowed to resume as blocking restrictions have been eased from next month.
Boris Johnson has said it is optimistic that he will be able to outline plans in the coming days for a careful blockage relief in England.
From March 8, people will be able to go out for coffee or have a picnic in an outdoor area with anyone from their home, or with someone outside their home on a one-on-one basis, a senior source told governmental Telegraph.
Read: The men fined 200 each for alcohol in a makeshift pub during the blockade
Playing golf and tennis outdoors will soon follow and outdoor sports … are quite likely to relax on Mars, the newspaper reported.
But families will not be allowed to mingle in or out.
This comes as the prime minister said it was “hopeful” that the schools would be able to reopen by March 8th.
Johnson is meeting with his cabinet and scientific advisers this week to begin drafting a roadmap from the blockade before he addresses the nation on February 22nd.
Ministers have said privately that they expect the pubs to open as soon as possible on the first weekend in April, just in time for Easter lunch, the Telegraph reported.
The government is also reportedly working on an Australian-style approach to blockades, which would see local areas plunge into restrictions in the event of an explosion.
Asked on Saturday if people could drink in pub gardens in April, Johnson said: “If you do not mind I will not ask you just wait a little longer, give us some more time to look at the details about what is happening, look at the ways the numbers are falling, the study also think, very important, the efficacy of vaccines are working the way we hope they are?
Making sure they are really helping along with blocking to reduce incidents. This is the main thing. I am optimistic, I will not hide it from you. I am optimistic, but we have to be careful.
Meanwhile, a group of Tory MPs have put pressure on Johnson to remove all coronavirus masses by the end of April.
Look: COVID-19 – All restrictions should be lifted by the end of April, skeptical MPs blocking
In a letter to the first prime minister from several media outlets, 63 Conservative MPs who are members of the Coronavirus Recovery Group said as a “national priority the reopening of all schools for all students should be achieved by March 8.”
They added that given the pace of vaccine distribution pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues could open for Easter, “which falls on Sunday 4 April.
Read more: What you can and cannot do according to current blocking rules
The letter said: We all have concerns about outdoor sports and swimming pools, gyms, personal care businesses, home care visits, hotels, event industry businesses and allowing couples to get married.
All restrictions remaining after March 8 must be proportionate to the ever-increasing number of people we have protected.
The burden is on ministers to demonstrate evidence of effectiveness and proportionality with a cost-benefit analysis for each constraint, and a map of when they will be removed.
See: Daily Policy Information, February 14th
