Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan and many Bollywood stars remember Pulwama Attack martyrs
February 14 is known as Valentine’s Day worldwide, but it is also a black day in the history of India as 40 of our brave heart soldiers lost their lives in the Pulwama Attack on this very day two years back. To mark their respect for the martyrs, our City B stars took to their social media to remember them.
Akshay Kumar shared a photo of the 40 soldiers who lost their lives and wrote on Twitter saying:
Remembering our heroes of #PulwamaAttack, we will always remain indebted for your supreme sacrifice … » pic.twitter.com/WLGQ1QJqIX
– Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2021
Kartik Aaryan, who is the heartthrob of the nation, made sure he honored them and reminded them in a special way with a heartfelt tweet about them. He wrote on Twitter saying: “#PulwamaAttack à¤à ¥ à¤¶à¤¹à ¥ à¤¦à ¥ à¤à¤ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨ Në. On this day, 2 years back 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives for our nation in the Pulwama attack.Prayer for the brave souls and their families.We will always be in your debt.
#PulwamaAttack on this day, 2 years back 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives for our nation in the Pulwama attack. Prayers for brave souls and their families. We will always be at your debt … pic.twitter.com/wU0NDDmkTN
– Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 14, 2021
Even Suniel Shetty shared the grief with sad poems for the soldiers.
Rest in Power Pulwama Brave Hearts! #PulwamaAttack # 14feb2019 pic.twitter.com/v2rkpmvi8f
– Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 14, 2021
A greeting to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty on this day. #PulwamaAttack
– Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 14, 2021
I lower my head in respect of our brave soldiers who gave their lives in Pulwama to keep us safe. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice, we stand in solidarity with our armed forces. Jai Hind#pulwamaattack pic.twitter.com/EJ7VE19dzv
– Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 14, 2021
à «ààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààààà¤®à¤¾ ¤¿¤¿¤¿¤¿¤¿¤¿¤¿ !!! ððºðð®ð³#fulwamaattack
– Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 14, 2021
2 years ago, on this day.
We never forget
Never forgive
Remembering the brave Jawans who lost their lives in a cowardly act of terrorism in #PulwamaAttack.
A big greeting to them pic.twitter.com/Sj5hcLrwZj
– Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) February 14, 2021
