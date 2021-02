Israel, Cyprus agree on travel agreement for citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

Jerusalem: Israel and Cyprus have agreed in principle on an agreement that allows COVID-19 vaccinated citizens of the two countries to travel with each other without restrictions once flights resume, the Israeli president said on Sunday (February 14th). Israel reached a similar deal with Greece last week as Mediterranean nations seek to revive the pandemic-hit tourism industry. proclamation proclamation “Let me say how pleased I am with the latest understandings that will allow the resumption of flights between Israel and Cyprus and call on more countries to adopt the ‘green crossing,'” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said in a statement after his meeting Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades. Rivlin spokesman Jonathan Cummings confirmed to AFP that the ‘green crossing’ referred to an agreement through which people vaccinated from both countries would be allowed reciprocal travel with few restrictions. Anastasiades, who is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later Sunday, was quoted in the Israeli statement as saying that Cyprus and the Jewish state had “an ambitious action plan for co-operation between our countries”. READ: Australia reopens ‘travel bubble’ in New Zealand as no new COVID-19 cases proclamation proclamation READ: Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after 10 months The aggressive vaccination campaign in Israel has seen 3.8 million receive the first of two required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while 2.4 million have received the second blow. The country of nine million people, currently easing restrictions after ending the third nationwide blockade this month, is aiming to vaccinate everyone over the age of 16 by the end of March. Israel has recorded 723,038 cases of coronavirus, including 5,368 deaths. The country airport remains closed for all non-emergency travel. proclamation Cyprus has begun cautiously easing its national blockade following a decline in the spread of COVID-19 infections that peaked after Christmas. Cyprus went into a deadlock on Jan. 10 for the second time during the pandemic, as daily cases hit a 907 record on December 29th. READ HERE: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments Downloadurappor subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak:https://cna.asia/telegram

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos