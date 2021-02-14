UK closes 15 million vaccine targets, pressure to unlock increases





By William James LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is well on track to reach a target of delivering a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its 15 million most vulnerable citizens by Monday, raising pressure on the government to begin reopening of schools and the release of remote blocking measures. Britain’s vaccination program has so far reached more than 14.5 million people and is seen as one of the government’s few successes in tackling a pandemic in which the country has suffered a higher number of deaths and worse damage. economic than his colleagues. The total population of the UK is about 67 million. After becoming the first in the world to adopt a vaccine, the government set an ambitious goal to reach residents and care home staff, first-line health and care workers, all aged 70 and over, and clinically outstanding vulnerable. The latest vaccination data is expected around 1600 GMT. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said he was convinced the government would crack down on vaccination, but said it was still too early to discuss when the restrictions could be lifted. “We share all the ambitions and desire to get out of this deadlock, we want to do it responsibly and confidently and therefore must be evidence-based,” he told Times Radio. Raab was responding to a letter from 63 lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party demanding that all blocking measures be lifted by the end of April. This is the date when the government wants to vaccinate groups that have so far accounted for 99% of all deaths – about 32 million people. “Once the nine priority groups are protected by the end of April, there is no excuse for any legislative restrictions to remain,” said the letter, organized by the Covid Recovery Group. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline the government’s plans on February 22 to end the blockade and has said he wants the schools to reopen on March 8. (Report by William James; Edited by Gareth Jones)

