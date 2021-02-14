Tunnel plan to connect Scotland and Northern Ireland may get green light next month





A bold plan to build a tunnel connecting Scotland with Northern Ireland could be given the green light next month despite it being destroyed by SNP ministers. Boris Johnson has talked constantly about the idea of ​​connecting Portpatrick in the south-west of the country with Larne in Ulster, a distance of about 20 miles. The UK government commissioned last year the chairman of the Network Rail, Sir Peter Hendy, with the creation of ideas to better connect the four nations at home. By far, the most ambitious of the proposals being considered is the so-called “fixed link” between Scotland and Northern Ireland. Critics say the cost of crossing the 20-mile North Channel – a busy transportation lane known for its rough seas – would be astronomical. Holyrood transportation secretary Michael Matheson has previously dismissed the idea as a “vanity project” dreamed of by Johnson and his ministers Tory. But reports today suggest the proposal remains alive and could be formally approved by Hendy as early as next month. Scottish Secretary Alister Jack – whose Westminster constituency includes Portpatrick – is a confirmed supporter of building a tunnel in Northern Ireland. In an interview with the Telegraph today, he said: “You say bridge. I say tunnel. I think a bridge will close for maybe 100 days a year with the weather in the Irish Sea.” Speaking of the Hendy report, Jack added: “My strong inclination would be for him to think it had to be a tunnel. “He and I have had conversations about weather patterns in the Irish Sea and Dyke of Beaufort, and there is an ammunition depot there. The tunnels deal with all those problems.” The Scottish Government has so far refused to engage with Hendy or his team. A spokesman told Record last year that it had not investigated or undertaken any feasibility for a fixed link between Scotland and Northern Ireland and had no current plans to do so. Record has asked Transport Scotland for comment.







